A creative car owner transformed an old Nissan bakkie into a convertible, turning heads in a township

The modified vehicle was spotted cruising through the streets in a clip that was shared on Facebook

Social media users praised the creativity behind the transformation, with some jokingly questioning how it would handle the rain

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A man showed off a DIY convertible car driving around a kasi. Image: Hemtha King Flame

Source: Facebook

A video of a creatively modified Nissan bakkie took social media by storm, showcasing a one-of-a-kind township ride. The vehicle, originally a reliable and practical car, was hilariously transformed into a convertible, drawing widespread amusement and admiration.

The post was shared on Facebook by Hemtha King Flame, leaving many social media users in stitches.

The convertible car cruises the streets

The clip features the Nissan bakkie driving around the township with its roof completely removed, giving it the full convertible effect. The driver and the passenger appear unfazed even though from a distance, proudly cruising down the street, while bystanders take in the unusual yet entertaining spectacle.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the Facebook post below:

Mzansi loves the DIY convertible

Social media users flooded the comments section with jokes and praise. Some humorously asked how the car would handle different weather climates, while others bragged about Mzansi's unmatched ability to turn the ordinary into extraordinary.

A man posted a customised car that left many social media users in stitches. Image: Hemtha King Flame

Source: Facebook

User @MoemediOthugile shared:

"You created your own dream."

User @NormanMathope commented:

"I now believe that seeing is believing. That guy who came out to witness this is my testimony."

User @ChristopherMdhluli added:

"In Africa we don't have to have to be rich to live our dream lives, we just need to be creative 😌😌😌."

User @Refilwe FifyMotswe shared:

"Cruising nicely🤣🤣."

User @MamsieNgwenya added:

"This is the beauty of creation."

User @NonkululekoNgobese said:

"The only durable car Nissan ever made."

3 Briefly News DIY articles

A mom introduced her baby to homemade foods, preparing her own fruit, veggies and oat purées to ensure she knew what her baby was consuming and to save money.

A young woman showcased her first step-by-step attempts at cutting a pixie hairstyle after watching numerous YouTube tutorials.

A couple shared a step-by-step transformation of their kitchen cupboards, turning dull brown units into gorgeous black and white ones.

Source: Briefly News