A teenager filmed himself walking through a graveyard, humorously trying to sell ice lollies and cigarettes to "spooks."

In the video, he even called out the name "Emily" from one of the graves, pretending to market his products.

The TikTok clip, shared by @ntjoakameidawg, sparked mixed reactions, with some finding it hilarious and others calling it disrespectful

A humorous teenager went to the graveyard to sell ice lollies to spookies and other goods. Image: @ntjoakameidawg

Source: TikTok

A bold teenager had social media buzzing after sharing a video of himself playfully selling ice lollies and other goods to ghosts in a graveyard. The unusual clip went viral, leaving some viewers laughing while others felt he crossed the line.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @ntjoakameidawg, flexing his unusual marketing strategy while casually walking through the cemetery.

The teenager markets his goods

In the clip, the boy casually walks into the graveyard shouting his sale items, which include ice lollies and cigarettes. At one point, he calls out the name Emily after spotting it on a tombstone, pretending to offer her a deal on his products.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi is divided over the young man's video

The clip gained 2.3M views, 155K likes and over 11K comments from social media users who shared divided reviews. Some praised the young man for his creativity, finding the clip hilarious, and others criticised his actions, arguing that cemeteries should be treated with respect and dignity.

A young man created content at the graveyard, leaving SA divided. Image: @ntjoakameidawg

Source: TikTok

User @Patricia Mosia said:

"Wait until they visit him at night to buy ice popo 🤣🤣."

User @goldx111 shared:

"Wow! I don't find it funny 😒 🥺, 💔that's a total disrespect 😤."

User @Thembass Humana added:

"He must try to sell between 00h00 and 03h00 am."

User @mphotete said:

"He thinks it's for content...but does not realise when the dark side is visiting....family must intervene, please. I sense danger 😣."

User @FirstLady Tee commented:

"This post needs a sense of humour 😂😂😂sometimes our loved ones need a bit of laughter at their place of rest 😭😭 I wanted to be mad but the sense of humour kicked in."

User @WattyQueencyNgwanang asked:

"Guys, can somebody tell me if ama 2000 of other countries are doing these crazy things or is it only in S. A😳😂?"

3 Briefly News articles graveyard articles

A teenager filmed a video at a graveyard, playfully asking the dead why they don't sleep at home and responding in a spooky voice.

A man was found by community members sleeping on a sheltered grave on a cold morning, wrapped in a comfortable blanket.

A woman visited her mother and grandmother's graveyards, humorously asking why they were not gifting her with millions or marriage like other ancestors do.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News