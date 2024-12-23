A local woman hilariously confronted her Christian ancestors at their graves for financial blessings

In a humorous TikTok video, she asked why they rest in peace while others provide wealth and success for their kids

The clip shared to cope with the news of her mom's damaged grave left many social media users in stitches

A funny hun chose to lighten up the scene after hearing of her mom's damaged grave and asked her for blessings. Image: @siya_mtolo

Source: TikTok

Visiting the graves of loved ones is often an emotional and reflective experience, but for one woman, it became an opportunity for comic relief. A hun jokingly visited her mother and grandmother's graves to complain about their lack of blessings.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @siya_mtolo and received much attention from amused social media users.

The funny graveside visit

In the video, the playful woman shares the need for financial blessings, asking for one million rand to solve her financial woes. She openly points out how other people's ancestors seem to be pulling all the strings, giving their kids homes, marriages and money, while her Christian ones appear to be taking a well-deserved nap.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi's loves the lady's content

The TikTok user's video brought smiles to people's faces and created a platform for sharing personal experiences with ancestors. Blending humour with openness, @siya_mtolo reminded viewers that laughter is sometimes the best medicine.

User Simphiweyinkosi ihleMalinga added:

"Yazi bakwi vacation laba (they are on vacation)🤣🤣🤣...Bayazibukela nje nixakekile (they are just watching while you struggle)🤣🤣🤣...Batshele nje (tell them)❤️❤️."

User @NkullyYende shared:

"I need to visit my father and grandparents and do this ayibo balela labantu maybe bafuna ngibathethise (they want me to confront them)."

User @MrsNongoloza added:

"Yoh, ungaze uba give shame 😒balele nje (you'd end up confronting them, they're just sleeping)."

User @Magaye asked:

"Aibo guys niryt kodwa awuphele lo 2024 (are you guys Ok,2024 must just end) 😂😂."

User @Thulie commented:

"The true definition of Rest in peace."

User @Thabisile M said:

"After my mom passed, I got a home for my kids, a car, a junior position. She didn't just rest, I miss her, though."

3 Graveside articles by Briefly News

A man was caught by locals covered with a blanket and sleeping cosy in a sheltered grave in the Eastern Cape.

A woman celebrated her late sister's birthday with things she liked at her graveside with a few friends.

Media personality Nomzamo Mbatha remembered her late cousin Carla, who committed suicide as she visited her graveside.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News