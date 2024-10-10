A hun shared a moving video celebrating her late sister's heavenly birthday by her graveside with a few people

The babe cleaned her sister's grave before decorating it with flowers and celebrating with balloons as if she were still around

The post touched many social media users who took to the lady's feed to share their losses

A lady moved SA after sharing a post celebrating her late sister's birthday by her graveside. Image: @mohlabimalefode

A lady shared a heartwarming video showing how she celebrated her late sister's birthday a year after passing.

The viral video had people praising the sister for keeping her siblings' spirit alive after she shared it on her TikTok account under the user handle @mohlabimalefode.

The sentimental gesture from the sister

In the video, user @mohlabimalefode can be seen cleaning her sister's grave, who turned 26, before putting flowers, a cake and a bottle of bubbly to celebrate.

Mzansi peeps share compassionate messages

After it was shared, the viral post attracted 465K views, 26K likes and over 500 comments from social media users who shared heartfelt messages with the lady, giving her strength to cope with her loss.

User @MrsS detailed:

"One day, when I have the strength, I will do this for my baby sis. In November it'll be a year since she passed away. She was born in year 2000."

User @Elikagbest ♥️😊 was left emotional:

"This month is my sis birthday 😭28 October. I swear l want to visit her so bad, l have a lot to tell her. Life is hard guys,😭😭😭am breaking 😩😭."

User @Lee said:

"Ohhh this hurts 😞😞😞."

User @Thato Motlhaping shared:

"We do this for my aunt every year. it's been 8 years now."

User @user41904610873733 shared her pain:

"I wish I could do this for my brother, but I don't know where he was buried 😭😭😭."

