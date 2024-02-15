South Africa's football player Itumeleng Khune wished his late sister a heavenly birthday

He took to his Instagram account and penned a heartfelt message, saying he will always love her

The online community reacted to the post, with many joining him in celebration of his late sibling

Itumeleng Khune wished his late sister a heavenly birthday. Images: @meiki_khune

Source: Instagram

Itumeleng Khune took to his Instagram account and wished his late sister a heavenly birthday.

Mapula Khune died in 2021, at the age of 27, in a horrific house fire in North West. The fire was reported to the authorities around 5 am that morning. The news devastated the former Bafana Bafana captain.

"Wishing my angel sister a happy birthday in heaven. I know you’re watching over us with love from up above. My heart is filled with memories of you today "

Khune celebrates late sister's birthday

See the emotional Instagram post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Social media users celebrated with Khune

The post garnered over 8k likes, with many supporters joining Khune in wishing his sister a heavenly birthday.

@kenna__lebogang commented:

"Happy heavenly birthday to lil sis "

@rosecholo thought:

"Why, for a second, I thought, is ur wife in the picture? May she rest in peace. So young and beautiful ❤️"

@lehlohonolomajoro celebrated:

" Heavenly birthday "

@mrs_vee11 wished:

"Happy heavenly birthday to your sister "

@matau__ said:

"She would've been a TikTok star how I miss her goofiness and dance moves. Happy heavenly birthday.

@buttie_scara shared:

"Sharing a Birthday date with my wife. May her soul continue to rest in peace champion."

@moratiwa.lira_16_32 showed love:

"Happy Heavenly birthday to Makhune ❤️Forever loved and appreciated "

@mzansisoccer wished:

"Happy birthday to her, may her soul continue to rest in eternal peace"

Young man arrested in connection to Itu's sister's death

In another story, Briefly News reported about a 17-year-old who was arrested in connection with Itu's sister's murder case.

A 17-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the death of Itumeleng Khune’s sister, Mapula “Meiki” Khune. Provincial police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh has confirmed that the boy was taken into custody in Ventersdorp on Friday.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News