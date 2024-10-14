A viral video of a young girl attempting a silk press of her doll's hair had everyone at home in laughter

The cute girl's brother made sure to express his amusement mockingly after seeing the hair leaving the online community in stitches

Social media commented on how the bro commented on the brother's reaction after seeing the video

A brother laughs off her sister's attempt at doing a hairstyle on her doll. Image: Momo Production Getty Images

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of a little girl showing her mama her doll after giving it a new hairstyle amused Mzansi peeps.

The video was shared on the popular video streaming platform YouTube, receiving 6.4M views, almost 1M likes, and over 2.6K comments after being shared under the user handle @yallfavoritegeminion.

The hairstyle revealed by the young creative

The video shows the little girl holding her doll, which has its head covered with a scarf. The mom asks her daughter why the doll's head is covered. The daughter explains that she had given it a silk press before showing them the hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

Social media users love the video

After watching the clip, the online community expressed how entertaining it was. Many felt the brother made it funnier with his laughter, while others collapsed in laughter because of the hairstyle.

User @glitchy04 added:

"Y'all leave her alone, she tried 😭😭."

User @Stay_woke shared:

"That laugh was personal 😂."

User @maudryqenti commented

"Not the brother turning quick to see when he heard 'silk press'; he's like, I need to see this🤣🤣."

User @Classy attitude💁🏾‍♀️ said:

"Brother already knew what was going on🤣🤣."

User @BaebDoLL laughed:

"His laugh got me screaming 😅😂😂."

User @SativaBabez shared:

"Big Brothers are so freaking mean y’all didn’t even give her a chance 😭😭😭😭😭."

Young boy writes letters to older sister not to wake him up late for school

In another Briefly News article, a little brother wrote two letters to her older sister, begging her not to set her alarm to snooze in the morning when it was time to wake him up.

The young boy shared that he did not want to be late for school like he had.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News