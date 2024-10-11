A young lady had the online community deeply touched after sharing a video of her father's emotional state when she gave her a gift

The daughter looked happy while seeing the emotional father, a sight that got her blessings from Mzansi people

Social media users took to the comment section to compliment the hum for making her parent happy and wished her a more extended life

A babe gifted her father with a set of brand-new tyres. Image: @samkeluyandajobe

A TikTok user looked pleased after seeing her father's reaction to the gift set she had bought him while sitting in their home's lounge.

The lady shared the clip on her TikTok page under the user handle @samkeluyandajobe, and it received 534K views, 26K likes, and 400 comments from social media users who loved the content.

The hun delivers the gifts to the dad

The video shows the dad sitting on the brown leather couch with his hands on his face, getting emotional. It then shows him looking at four brand-new tyres on the lounge floor.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps show the hun love

The video for many social media users expressing how much they wished to shower their dads with gifts. Some shared their fathers were no more, while others explained theirs had rejected them.

User @ Fifi said:

"He's gonna drive his car with much pride knowing that he is a blessed father ❤💐

User @Axole_S

"Another day of crying for strangers on TikTok😭❤️Ndicela itissue😪."

User @user3614551617977

"Not one tyre, 4 of them at the same time, thanks girl siyabonga, and he appreciates that greatly🤞🙏🙏

User @kopanomalepa

"Keep it up 💪💪 more blessings to you 🙏🙏🙏."

User @Tripp Trippn😎🥵🥶🤯

"I appreciate the gift for him. Fathers go through so much. Please continue appreciating the old man like that. He will be very appreciative and thankful. Happy for him."

User @Kgaogelo G🌈🌈

"🥺Only if my father never rejected maybe tlaba ke mo reketxi ntlo🥺🥺🥺."

