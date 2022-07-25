A woman who thought the farmers market was the groove has some Mzansi citizens shaking their heads in disappointment

Twitter user @AvelaMAwisa shared the video showing the young lady busting spicy moves at the family-friendly event

People of Mzansi cannot believe that not even a farmers market is safe to go for a family outing anymore

It seems like those who party for a ‘living’ are trying to turn everything up. A video showing a woman busting some not-family-safe moves at a farmers market has a lot of people hanging their heads in shame.

Twitter user @AvelaMAwisa, like the rest of Mznais, was shocked to see a lady dancing like this at a farmers market. Image: Twitter / @AvelaMAwisa

Gone are the days when public humiliation was a thing. Nowadays people will do whatever they want, wherever they want and have zero care while doing it.

Twitter user @AvelaMAwisa shared a clip showing a beautiful woman who got the crowd's attention at a local farmers market when she decided to bust some spicy moves. Guuuurl, maybe you took the wrong turn, that ain’t the groove.

“Sana le Fourways Farmers Market ”

The people of Mzansi shake their heads while covering their children’s eyes

That is not the type of stuff you want to see when waking up peacefully on a Saturday morning to go to the farmers market for a hot cup of coffee and good vibes. People feel the turn-up nation is trying to turn everything into a groove and they are not feeling it.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@AuthiEGrand_ said:

“We have no personality outside of getting drunk, dancing. That chilled food tasting, eye contact, conversation set up wasn't gonna work with black people. Very soon there's gonna be bottle girls and table bookings.”

@maxilee27 said:

“Black people are here arguing about a place that Is owned by a white man, if you not happy, create your own Market lol let those who groove at Farmers market enjoy lol ”

@YandaniZake said:

“I'm glad I got to experience it before it turned to groove because Bhod ke sana.”

@DaDyneedDollaz said:

