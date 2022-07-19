A man was captured in a video hitting the dance floor with some ladies' footwear but soon met a challenger

The man in the video can be seen dominating the dance floor in women's high heels, much to the amusement of netizens

The man in the video was joined in by another who was barely able to keep up despite wearing trainers

A video of a man dancing in heels while another tried to keep up had netizens in stitches. The man in heels is skillfully hitting the floor with his three friends when a bystander joins in.

One dance floor was lit thanks to a man grooving while wearing heels, but many were amused when another man tried to keep up with him and failed. Image: Facebook/SAHouseMusicDownload

Source: Facebook

The bystander's decision to join the group of friends' dance only highlighted how well the man in heels was dancing. The three friends impressed many with their carefully choreographed moves at a party.

Man dancing in heels with drunk guy has Saffas amused

Netizens can never get over entertaining dance videos. In this video shared on Facebook, the man in heels set the dance floor on fire, and his dancing prowess was only emphasised by an intoxicated bystander who joined him.

Netizens were in stitches when a drunk bystander who danced with the man in heels was not able to keep up. The man in heels expertly executes the footwork necessary for the song playing at groove, while the man who joined the three friends looked more like you were stumbling all over the floor.

Some netizens took this as a cautionary tale to never tried to dance while drunk. Most had hilarious commentary on the dance group and the uninvited drunk who joined in.

Collins Skakatian commented:

A lot is going on ‍♂️'"

Phoenix Tsabedze commented:

"So they practice the dance moves at home so they can show off at groove."

Sanelisiwe Ndlovu commented:

"I wanna be like that guy when I grow upCarefree and stuff."

Suffocate On Ice commented:

"Exactly why I stopped drinking. That level of stupidity "

Nthabiseng Mosakeng commented:

"Yoh! That guy is drunk and ruining the routine "

Mzansi cracks up over video of udakiwe man busting mad moves at the groove

Briefly News previously reported that you know the groove has been too good when you end up on the floor. A man got caught on camera busting some hardcore dance moves just seconds before he became one with the furniture, LOL.

While this man might not have remembered what went down, there is video proof that it happened. Facebook page Ekoneni Lounge shared the hilarious clip of the man getting his groove on, busting some questionable moves that led to his downfall… literally!

Source: Briefly News