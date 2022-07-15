A trending video has shown a kid sparring in the boxing ring with an adult who is far older than him, but he still escaped unscathed

The video showed the boy dodging punches in an impressive manner as he did not allow any of the darts thrown by the opponent to get to him

Twitter users who have seen the video were impressed, asking where he is from, and it was revealed that he is a Nigerian

A Nigerian boy whose name is Sultan has been seen doing exceedingly well in the boxing ring.

The exceptional dexterity displayed by the kid got many people wanting to know where he hails from.

The Nigerian kid boxer has become an internet sensation. Photo credit: @Super_Spotter.

Sparring with an adult, and getting out unscathed

In the short clip shared on Twitter by @Super_Spotter, the boy's boxing skills came to the fore with his ability to dodge every punch thrown at him by an opponent who is much older.

Tweeps were asking about his identity, but it has been confirmed that the boy hails from Nigeria as was revealed by @Super_Spotter who originally shared the video.

Posting the video on Twitter, @Super_Spotter said:

"I saw the video on my WhatsApp & felt the need to share on here with hope that it’d go viral until the right agency or interested persons of influence would find the lad & help nurture his raw talent to greatness.

"For those asking, Coach’s name is Tipo & the young champ’s name is Sultan. They usually have their training sessions on Sunday mornings at Ebenezer Primary School, Egbeda, Lagos."

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react

@Luckyflows commented:

"Mehn!! This boy must not fight my son in school, if not, I'll be the one to come fight him with my guys because this is Anthony Joshua pro max in the making. Find a way to get this guy abroad and watch him become a champion. Naija no dey too support Grass Roots like that."

@MarkOtabor said:

"By the time he eats Gbegiri and ewedu this speed would slow down that's why he needs to leave this country so he can eat good diet and good fibres to stay connected to his instincts... good lad but our greasy foods would ruin his chances!"

@SamuelQuadry reacted:

"Except I break bottle, I no fit beat this boy one on one! He's so fast!"

