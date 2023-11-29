A touching TikTok video of a dad breaking down in tears after receiving new clothes from his daughter is tugging at heartstrings online

The surprised father is seen sobbing in gratitude when he is gifted with new shoes and a pair of jeans

Social media users applauded the young woman and said God would reward her with blessings for her kind gesture

A loving daughter surprised her dad with new clothing items. Image: @graciousbohlale1

Source: TikTok

This TikTok video of a father sobbing in gratitude over the new clothes gifted by his daughter has people in their feels.

The heartwarming surprise posted by @graciousbohlale1 has taken TikTok by storm.

Unemployed woman spoils dad

The thoughtful lady got him flip-flops, sneakers and Relay jeans. She revealed that she bought the shoes months ago but only gifted them to her dad now because she wanted to do it in person instead of sending them to someone else.

The woman also mentioned that her dad was overcome with emotions because he hadn't anticipated the gifts, considering she is unemployed.

Surprise video gains traction

The sweet surprise has gathered more than 224,000 views and 15,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

SA weighs in on the wholesome clip

Hundreds of people flocked to the comments section to give their two cents about the wholesome clip.

@malindie_2 said:

"Ntombazane yenza njalo sthandwa sam, more blessings upon you nana."

@nolwazisibiya975 posted:

"May your pockets never run dry hun.❤️"

@deememory mentioned:

"His friends will hear of it non stop.None should dare step in his toes mistakingly."

@pmontshi stated:

"You just unlocked the best things to come to you. Keep doing this."

@gilbesh commented:

"I bought my elder brother clothes he cried like a child. "

@_zakhona_ wrote:

"Who's chopping onions."

@Nantuntu commented:

"Those are blessings my dad used to always say kwande langithatha khona I'm living in those blessings now."

@agkelife wrote:

"Bless them with gifts while they are still alive. You’ll be blessed my queen. Ke wa gago papa. "

@Chirvonne added:

"Well done young lady. Respect for our parents opens doors

Source: Briefly News