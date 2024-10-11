A Cape Town mommy and daddy took their bundle of joy to her first salon visit and it went well

The young one did not cry because her dad and mom were by her side distracting her in any way possible

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the duo's parenting adorable

A mom and dad assisted their kiddo on her first salon visit. Images: @zithandenaturals

Source: TikTok

A video of Cape Town parents adorably assisting their baby through her first salon visit has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @zithandenaturals, the mom is carrying her little one on her back while the hairstylist is busy doing his job on the baby's hair. The bundle of joy was sleeping at the time.

She woke up and her mommy placed her on her chest while her daddy took out a tablet and played cartoons for her to be distracted and not cry. The hairstylist did a stunning job. The kiddo looked beautiful with her hairstyle.

Cape Town parents help kiddo through her first salon visit

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the adorable moment

The video gained over a million views, with many online users loving the moment. See the comments below:

@Zilly😘 wrote:

"Beautiful , father pls 🙏🏼🙏🏼😍😍😍."

@Buhlebenkosi Glor455 asked:

"How many months is she, i wana braid mine but i thought is young 🤭."

@MRS.AMOAHOFFICIAL commented:

"God bless de braider cos eeeeii u really put much effort in it and it came out nicely 😁💋🥰."

@April ❤️ said:

"She already has the South African body she so beautiful God bless this family."

@Omphile Petunia Monalisa shared:

"My 2year9months would never agree 😫you can do anything but don’t touch her hair🥺."

@dimakatso adored:

"I love the way she walks 🥰🥰🥰so adorable ❤️❤️."

@thokoziletshabal8 loved:

"We love present fathers 🤩🤩she's so pretty 😍😍."

Young kid shows off braiding skills

In another story, Briefly News reported about a South African kiddo who impressed people with her braiding skills.

A video of a little firecracker braiding hair like a boss popped up on many people's TikTok For You Page (FYP). It shows the girl sitting on a high chair in the salon and working her magic on a client. Here's the burning question: how did the kiddo get so good at a tender age? The clip had viewers scratching their heads trying to figure it out.

