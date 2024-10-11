A loving mother made her three-year-old son's birthday special with a stunning toy ride

The woman took her son to a car dealership where they were welcomed with warm hands to fetch the car

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving how the mom went all out for her baby

A mother bought her 3-year-old a stunning ride. Images: @kholofeloletswalo2

Source: TikTok

A loving mother spoiled her son with a stunning toy car, leaving the internet envious.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @kholofeloletswalo2, the mom is seen holding her son's hand as they go into a car dealership where the big surprise is happening. The staff was waiting for the little man with his toy car.

The mom really put an effort into making the little guy's day special. The car dealership staff also did not disappoint, they had all the work to make the surprise exciting as possible. The young boy was keen to see his toy car.

"A perfect 3rd birthday celebration and surprise for my Son. #birthdayboy #birthdaycelebration #Car @Tania Denny thank you so much."

Mom makes kiddo's third birthday special

Netizens love the mom-and-son relationship

The video gained over 2 million views, with many online users celebrating the moment. See the comments below:

@Queen D🇿🇦🇿🇦 adored:

"Car dealership of the year! So sweet of them to make this happen for the Lil man 😇😇🥰."

@Makhi loved:

"He'll never forget this moment, Never 🤩👏."

@gontse amo commented:

"Another day of crying in the internet for things that don’t concern me."

@samza4sho shared:

"I hope you have installed the tracker 🥰."

@tshivalo_m said:

"Planned kids🥹❤️."

@Nokwanda Madonsela was envious:

"I want to be this mom🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@Miss_M observed:

"He can’t believe it😍🔥😂."

@Amahle Mnyakeni was happy:

"Hippy 💖💖😍😘."

Men pray over a new ride

In another story, Briefly News reported about three Polokwane men who prayed over a new car.

The TikTok footage by @refentse_mph0 shows the men kneeling on the floor as they bowed over the car, placed their hands on it, and prayed. Buying a new car can be a major financial and life milestone. It can be a sign that you are working hard and achieving your goals, and it comes with a lot of reliability and peace of mind, which is worthy of praise.

