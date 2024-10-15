A sister and brother adorably enjoyed the hot weather the best way they knew how, showing each other love

The duo romanticized the moment by pampering each other as if they were on a vacation overseas

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the moment adorably cute

A sibling duo adorably enjoyed the hot weather. Images: @nikitas_elegance_online

Source: TikTok

A video of kids having a good time the best way they know how on a hot day has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @nikitas_elegance_online, the brother and sister are seen playing with each other at home. The sister can be seen in a "kom" relaxing in cold water. She had a towel on top of her. The brother helped his sibling by putting apples on her eyes as if they were in Mauritius, enjoying the weather.

The little ones were also taken out by their mom who bought them ice cream on the hot day. The family was adorably happy and enjoyed the day.

"It was a very Hott day Today 🥹."

Siblings enjoy a hot day

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

Netizens show love to the siblings

The video gained over 100k views, with many online users loving the moment. See the comments below:

@🏳️‍🌈Moja_The realtor said:

"Apple of my eye."

@Chosen expressed:

"I love your eldest daughter hle🥹🥹😍😍she is soo cute."

@Lesego Kwenane adored:

"Talk about pampering 🥰🥰."

@Tumie wrote:

"And the boy who is goner date his little sister is in trouble 🥰🥰big brother love."

@liza_mphosi4 joked:

"Justice for that apple please 🤣🤣, why so big slices? 🥰🥰But I love everything."

@BlueDiamond commented:

"YES! Romanticize your life every little chance you get 😍😍😍."

@lee said:

"It’s the apple for me 😂😂😂😂so sweet though 🥰🥰🥰👌such a gentleman."

@MaZondi Nondaba🌻 loved:

"Great job mom making an environment for this love to be possible🥰🥰🥰."

Older brother shows love to little sister

Source: Briefly News