A Gauteng patient was captured in a video looking happy in a moving ambulance

The woman had her head out the emergency car's window, waving and smiling at motorists

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A patient was happy in an ambulance. Images: @twinmom17_09_24/ TikTok, @Lighthouse Film/ Getty Images

A video of a patient having the time of her life in an ambulance has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @twinmom17_09_24, the Gauteng ambulance was driving on a freeway. However what caught people's attention was a patient that had her head out of the window, waving at people.

The patient was happy. One could assume that the patient was a mentally disturbed person and at the time, she was being taken to the hospital to be under the care of professionals.

Gauteng patient looks happy in an ambulance

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi laugh at the funny patient

The video gained over a million views, with many online users finding the situation funny. See the comments below:

@Khutso Kgaphola 🇿🇦 wrote:

"Enroute to Weskoppies."

@NelithaQ joked:

"When you don’t have the transport money but you pay the medical aid every month."

@Miano_🫡💂🥷 wondered:

"What if South Africa is heaven vele."

@Lesego Mokgwakgwa💗 asked:

"What if SA is a mental institution and we aren’t aware?"

@Owami Orio commented:

"South Africa is a movie it like a series everyday you'll be shocked by something new we even forgot what shocked us few weeks ago 😂😂."

@Zo.🎀 said:

"South Africa, what are you? who are you? how are you?😭😭😭😭😭"

@bhilankulu was entertained:

"SA is a planet😂😅😂."

@ChefSizamzam laughed:

"Yoh aowa God must come fetch us 😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Sandisa Mazibuko ♱ said:

"Only and ONLY in South Africa 😭😭😭."

