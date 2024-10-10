A cute elderly couple showed each other golden love on a sunny day by taking content

The gogo and mkhulu took an adorable video, showing off their love as if they met yesterday

The online community reacted to the video, with many wanting the kind of love to locate them

A gogo and mkhulu flexed their love. Images: @esonadiphu/ TikTok, @Authentic Images/ Getty Images

A video of an elderly couple showing each other affection has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @esonadiphu, the adorable duo can be seen outside on a sunny day. However, what captured the hearts was how they took content. The elderly lady took a phone and captured a selfie picture of herself featuring her hubby.

One could tell that the lovebirds are from a generation of "no technology" as they struggled a bit with the device. But, they helped each other capture the adorable moment.

Elderly couple takes adorable selfie

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the couple

The video raked over 380k likes, with many online users wanting the kind of love to locate them as well.

@ree.thabii said:

"May this kind of boring love locate me 🥹."

@Dk loved:

"🥰🔥I know this boring love 😍 it's beautiful."

@Mafungwase expressed:

"This is the cutest video I've came across today🥹♥️."

@iminqwenoemihle🌟 adored:

"Grandpa is kinda fine thou😍, love this for them.🤍"

@KNOWING SHAN SONGA🦋🥂🌊 commented:

"Imagine how many times they've forgiven each other 🤭🫂🥺."

@Tassy was envious:

"You can send 🫴🏽🥹."

@🌼 shared:

"Whatever they said in their prayers i copy and paste amen 🙌💖."

@Babiieymillow was hopeful:

"I'm starting to believe inlove😭❤️."

@Lucy Glenda said:

"This song makes it looks more cuter😭🥺🥺."

@Cece_M loved:

"This is soo beautiful to watch 🥺❤️."

Gogo and mkhulu show each other golden love in public

