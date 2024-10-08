A little kiddo hilariously spoke on a phone like an adult who has business deals to close

The bundle of joy spoke in his baby language that he could only understand and further took the call outside the house

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A toddler hilariously spoke on a phone like an adult. Images: @mutlepertuniammas

Source: TikTok

A little kiddo spoke on the phone like an adult who knows exactly what he is talking about.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @mutlepertuniammas, the young kiddo is seen in the comfort of his home. The little man is talking on the phone. One could guarantee that the toddler was having a deep conversation.

As he was speaking on the phone in his baby language, lol, the bundle of joy walked around the house and took the conversation outside. His parents were entertained by his act.

Toddler speaks on phone like an adult

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi finds video funny

The video gained over 260k views, with many online users finding the video hilariously funny.

@KaMngomezulu expressed:

"So they start at this age to take calls outside🤭."

@Ngwana Mampho ale mong fela❤️ wrote:

"He was struggling with network inside 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Sandile Nxumalo said:

"It’s not easy being a business man, always closing deals!🤷🏽‍♂️😅😅"

@Cakes shared:

"No one loves phones like this age 😂😂😂😂."

@Apple User486438 was entertained:

"Big boss addressing the matter even the hand ✋ 😂😂😂😂😂."

@Tebogo💝Tidimalo💝 laughed:

"He need privacy🤣🤣."

@Miss P shared:

"He needs to finalise a deal with a business partner and mosadi orata chelete, so he had to step out of the house. 😂"

@daddy's🦋 sunshine🌹🥰🫂 said:

"Because he has a secrets to share with his dad man to man 😃🥰."

Mom makes a hilarious plan to avoid sharing phone with toddler

In another story, Briefly News reported about an Eastern Cape mom who made a plan to avoid sharing a phone with her toddler.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @thabisa_sithonga, she can be seen with her bundle of joy. The little one had a Casio calculator in her hand. In her mind, she thinks it's a cellphone. One cannot blame her because the mom made it look cute with an adorable cover.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News