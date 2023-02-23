A cute little baby pretended to be having a spirited conversation over the 'phone' she held to her ear

The video of the kid went viral as people were amazed to see the kid act like she was talking to someone

People who saw the video were in stitches as the little kid pretended to have a long-winded phone call

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A toddler girl had people cracking up with her antics. The kid picked up her mom's keys and pretended to be on the phone with someone.

A baby pretended that she was speaking on the phone and many people thought it was hilarious. Image: GugulamiDlodlo

Source: UGC

People were in stitches over the lady who recorded her kid and claimed that the baby was having a serious talk. Netizens cracked countless jokes about the baby.

Cute baby acting like an adult amuses South Africans

A Twitter video by @GugulamiDlodlo shows a little baby acting like she was having an interesting phone conversation. The baby in the video was holding a gate remote like a phone, making baby sounds that sounded a bit like isiXhosa.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The baby's mother captioned the video:

"The news must have been some serious stuff "

South Africans poke fun at baby for speaking on phone

Mzansi enjoys seeing kids do the most. People thought it was hilarious that the baby noticed that people often talk to others over the phone. Many peeps left comments amazed by the kid's accurate mimic of an adult.

@Earthy_Nolly commented:

"Even if she's using her imagination, there's a lot of coginitive function happening here. She's talking, pausing to hear a reply, putting the phone of speaker, nodding recieving what she heard. Guys."

@Wentzello commented:

"It's like she is misusing the work phone."

@neomolefi_ commented:

"That pause to check who's the other caller, then dismisses it 'cause it ain't important."

@LiaSefume commented:

"Yes girl. Mgozi vibes."

@BubbaSparxx6 commented:

"She’s on a phone call engwe e serious."

@Tumi213 commented:

"I oath to you babies spit the realist knowledge around this age. I’ve been caught way too invested a few times."

"That umlando is murder": Kid busts lit moves at family event, SA can't deal

Brefly News previously reported that a toddler was dancing, and the video went viral. Twitter users were beside themselves after seeing her epic performance.

Many people had ideas about why the little kid was dancing so passionately. Netizens came up with hilarious scenarios.

In an adorable video by @MissManjo, a little girl gives it her all as she entertains guests at a family gathering. In the video, the child looks like she was dedicated to giving the best performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News