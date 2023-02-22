A cute little kid went viral after winning his game of hide-and-seek that, left people worried about his safety

The kid's mum was desperately looking for him before the kid made his grand entrance after people had been looking for him for a while

Online users were in stitches after seeing how the little boy emerged from his genius hiding spot

A family played hide-and-seek with their baby son. The kid was even better than expected at the game because the mom couldn't find him until he revealed himself.

A little boy hid underneath a VW Polo and had his parents looking for him for an hour. Image: @nathashankosazana

Source: UGC

Online users were thoroughly amused by the video, which showed how much fun the boy had. People were split as they shared their thoughts about the little boy's hiding spot.

Kid coming out from underneath VW Polo becomes TikTok sensation

The mom said she had been looking for her son for an hour. The video shared by @nathashankosazana shows that she found him by saying, "phuma [come out]".

Watch the video below to see the kid crawl out underneath a car. The clip got over 700 000 views and 35 000 likes.

Mzansi worried that toddler boy was under VW Polo for 1 hour

Many people were amused by how a little boy lost. Netizens love to see toddler shenanigans, but this little boy had some worried that someone could have moved the car while he was under it.

Lutendo PM commented:

"Next time before anyone reverses please look under the cars , it’s scary."

Ntate o delicious commented:

"This guy is too young not to being followed around. A minute out of sight is too much."

200420 commented:

"Zama zama coming from underground."

Mmaphoko Phuki Shitlhangu commented:

"Please check your car always before you reverse cause wow!"

Silosamabandla Gumbi commented:

"It’s the SMILE for me."

lulu commented:

"Hayi this is scary, but at least you guys are now aware that it's his other hiding spot."

Nqobile Mkhize commented:

"So much could have happened here, we thank God imoto akekho oyidumisile."

user3108496447461 commented:

"Not safe yooo what if you drove?"

zimasapetane5 commented:

"Oh! maarn innocently playing in a very dangerous spot."

