A lovely woman with good energy was captured in a video vibing to an old-school jam

The elderly lady was sitting on a chair with a glass of what seemed like alcohol on a Sunday enjoying the vibes

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving the woman's high-energy

A woman vibed to old school jam, leaving netizens envious. Images: @sir.phiri8/ TikTok, @PeopleImages/ Getty Images

A video of a woman enjoying herself on a chilled Sunday has made rounds on social media, leaving netizens entertained.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @sir.phiri8, the lady who was presumably attending an event that was taking place in the area can be seen sitting in a chair with a glass of what seemed like alcohol.

An old-school jam was playing in the background. The lady was reminded of her golden days as she sang along to the bop with much passion. The TikTok user was entertained by her energy and vibe.

Woman vibes to a classic on a Sunday

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the vibey lady

The video raked over 240k views, with many online users showing love to the lady with a vibe.

@Ash_cubed said:

"Only a few can understand 🥰."

@Khudueza expressed:

"She can be a DJ..this is what all the soul DJs are doing.."

@Cheslyn loved:

"Oh yess 😎."

@Neo Sebete said:

"😭 🥹I felt that performance."

@Nompumelelo Nsibande loved:

"When she stood up🤌🏽🥰😂."

@RICK-CATION was envious:

"I need a day like this no I need moments like this in my life."

@Pule Brok commented:

"She is reminiscing 🥰."

@Karabo_M shared:

"This song reminds me of my parents ❤️❤️."

@Mantoa Tsie could relate:

"Yes wena gal... Me after 2× 500ml savannna💃💃😂😂."

@Pammy351🎀 said:

"Mara we all deserve love shem 🥰."

@Tshegofatso🧸 was entertained:

"It's the sign language for me 😂💕."

An elderly man had the time of his life at a funeral

