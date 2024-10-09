South Africa is truly a country in a league of its own when it comes to content creation and sense of humour

A hun shared a video of a Mzansi version of Chris Brown's Don't Judge Me hit that had the online community in stitches

Social media users shared that the artist who is soon to perform in the country might not be ready for the humourous SA peeps

A babe shared a South African remix of Chris Brown's popular song that amused people. Image: mimi_womdantso

A famous Barcadi dancer shared a video of how South Africans would react to singer Chris Brown giving them a chance to sing along to one of his well-known hits.

The babe shared the clip on her TikTok account under the user handle @mimi_womdansto, attracting 527K views, 41K likes and almost 1.5K comments from amused Mzansi peeps.

The Chris Brown performance

In the video, the hun faces the camera with a stage backdrop. She starts singing the chorus and points the mic to her invisible audience before they break into the Don't Judge Me song, adding the vernacular word 'wena' in a gospel music tone.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Mzansi peeps join in the fun

After watching the video, social media users took to the comment feed to share their amusement and more jokes. Many called for locals to go with their Mr. Price microphones to Chris's concert.

User @Gretta Muamba promised:

"I won’t lie, I plan on singing like this🤣🤣."

User @Mphoyakwatshiamo

"That "wena" is personal 😂😂😂 our country is special 😂😂

User @IMELDA FERIS noted:

"Improvision on point👌🤣🤣🤣🤣."

User @Lee-Ann🌼asked:

"😭😂👌 Is there anything our country takes seriously?"

User @Tlou said:

"The way my country is capable of anything, I'm scared of possibilities 😂😂😂😂."

User @mimieletsie0 commented:

"I'm expecting that also; SA has no chill 🤣🤣🤣..me, I'm capable."

Chris Brown fan shows off her choreography ahead of his show

In another Briefly News article, a female Chris Brown fan showed off her dance moves inspired by the artist, saying she hoped he'd see her in the crowd and call her on stage.

The hun received a lot of hype from Mzansi peeps who told her that might happen.

