Chris Brown SA Concert: Breezy Fan Prepares for Fnb Stadium Show With Lit Dance Choreography
- A TikTok video shows a Chris Brown fan rehearsing her dance moves for the December concert
- She said she's hoping the international superstar will call her on stage if he spots her in the crowd
- Fellow fans have flooded the comments, hyping her up and sharing their excitement for the show
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Chris Brown’s highly anticipated concert in South Africa is fast approaching, and one fan is pulling out all the stops to be prepared.
She is planning to execute a dance choreography just in case she gets the chance of a lifetime to dance with Breezy on stage.
Breezy fan shows off her moves on TikTok
The superfan shared her rehearsed dance for the big night in a video posted on her TikTok account @lauraque_.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The concert is set to take place on 14 December at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, and fans have been buzzing with excitement. This woman's dedication is proof of just how far Breezy’s supporters will go.
Watch the video below:
Fellow Chris Brown fans rate woman's dance
Fellow concertgoers are rating her slick dance moves. Some fans commented that they need to start practicing too, in case they also get a chance to show off their skills.
@SiboneloNdlovu joked:
"He might call you on stage akuhlabe ngempama."
@Meagan. said:
"You better be on that stage with those moves. 😍🔥"
@elonaPilgrims mentioned:
"Mos wena tlabe o rekile ticket ya VIP."
@Itsjustt.sner_st stated:
"You deserve a free ticket. 😭😭"
@Ndivhuwo 96 joked:
"Practicing this for my family and friends who didn’t get a ticket so I can perform for them on the 14th. 😂"
@Seboko wrote:
"God will help you achieve that dream. 🥰🥰🔥"
@Igoby_dakalo commented:
"Practicing this exact choreography because you ate. 🔥😂"
@Sekhmet said:
"Opportunity always meets preparation Sis🤣🤣🤣🤣LETS GOOO!"
@vusimadhlope added:
"I’ve watched too many of his concerts to not be called up on stage🤣. Definitely an unofficial backup dancer at this point. 😂"
Chris Brown joins fan's TikTok dance video
In another article, Briefly News reported that Chris Brown accompanied by his entourage, surprised a young fan by joining his TikTok dance video.
The heartwarming footage captures the artist's spontaneous act of connection. The interaction quickly garnered widespread love and praise from people on X.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za