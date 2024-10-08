A TikTok video shows a Chris Brown fan rehearsing her dance moves for the December concert

She said she's hoping the international superstar will call her on stage if he spots her in the crowd

Fellow fans have flooded the comments, hyping her up and sharing their excitement for the show

A Chris Brown fan showed off choreography for his upcoming show. Image: Prince Williams/Getty and @lauraque_/TikTok

Chris Brown’s highly anticipated concert in South Africa is fast approaching, and one fan is pulling out all the stops to be prepared.

She is planning to execute a dance choreography just in case she gets the chance of a lifetime to dance with Breezy on stage.

Breezy fan shows off her moves on TikTok

The superfan shared her rehearsed dance for the big night in a video posted on her TikTok account @lauraque_.

The concert is set to take place on 14 December at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, and fans have been buzzing with excitement. This woman's dedication is proof of just how far Breezy’s supporters will go.

Watch the video below:

Fellow Chris Brown fans rate woman's dance

Fellow concertgoers are rating her slick dance moves. Some fans commented that they need to start practicing too, in case they also get a chance to show off their skills.

@SiboneloNdlovu joked:

"He might call you on stage akuhlabe ngempama."

@Meagan. said:

"You better be on that stage with those moves. 😍🔥"

@elonaPilgrims mentioned:

"Mos wena tlabe o rekile ticket ya VIP."

@Itsjustt.sner_st stated:

"You deserve a free ticket. 😭😭"

@Ndivhuwo 96 joked:

"Practicing this for my family and friends who didn’t get a ticket so I can perform for them on the 14th. 😂"

@Seboko wrote:

"God will help you achieve that dream. 🥰🥰🔥"

@Igoby_dakalo commented:

"Practicing this exact choreography because you ate. 🔥😂"

@Sekhmet said:

"Opportunity always meets preparation Sis🤣🤣🤣🤣LETS GOOO!"

@vusimadhlope added:

"I’ve watched too many of his concerts to not be called up on stage🤣. Definitely an unofficial backup dancer at this point. 😂"

Chris Brown joins fan's TikTok dance video

In another article, Briefly News reported that Chris Brown accompanied by his entourage, surprised a young fan by joining his TikTok dance video.

The heartwarming footage captures the artist's spontaneous act of connection. The interaction quickly garnered widespread love and praise from people on X.

