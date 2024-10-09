A TikTok video of a family giving driving lessons to their helper is warming hearts all over South Africa

The family’s son added a cute twist to the lesson by enthusiastically cheering from the backseat

Mzansi people praised the family’s kind gesture and said it’s all about empowering those around us

A woman showed her husband teaching their helper to drive. Image: @karabodidi

You know those videos that just make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside? Well, this is one of them!

Driving lesson video shared online

A clip posted by @karabodidi_ of a family teaching their helper how to drive is spreading fast on TikTok. The footage starts with the husband in the front seat, cool and collected, guiding the helper through her driving lesson.

His wife sits in the backseat, soaking it all in while their little boy steals the show with his adorable encouragement. He can be heard yelling “Go Aunty!” in the most precious way.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi showers family with praise

The comments section is filled with viewers applauding the family for going the extra mile. Many highlighted that it’s not just about driving, but giving someone independence.

See some reactions below:

@Makatara posted:

"I love the way the little boy hypes auntie, The whole family seems sweet."

@ROBNgema said:

"You are brave sister not in a bad way be careful."

@NothandoM mentioned:

"This how you treat someone you entrust your most important asset in life (the kid). Well done. Please keep it up. Also it makes life easier for you."

@MminaTau wrote:

"This is very empowering, big up to the family."

@user275706398817 stated:

"Ninobuntu nomyeni wakho. 🥰🥰🥰"

@user5636816059572 commented:

"The cheer up from the kiddo can tell that auntie loves him and is a good person."

@ThaboM.Rakoti added:

"Employer of the year! 🤗❤️💯 May God bless you and your family grootman. 🙏,🥂💯"

@BongaJali said:

"He's so calm with her. Guys y'all have amazing husbands. 🤭😍"

Woman’s driving lesson takes a hilarious turn

Briefly News also reported that, a video of a woman experiencing something hilarious while driving has left Mzansi peeps in stitches.

The TikTok video shows a man sitting in the passenger seat helping her out. As she was driving and got something right judging from the man's voice, the door opened itself.

