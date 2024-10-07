SA Man and Parents Go Viral Nailing Chris Brown’s Dance Moves After Securing VIP Concert Tickets
- A content creator, Chad Jones, celebrated with his parents after they bagged their VIP tickets to Chris Brown's concert
- The man and his mom and dad busted off their impressive dance moves, mimicking the R&B artist in a video that went viral online
- Mzansi netizens were envious as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts
One South African content creator, Chad Jones, celebrated with his parents as they flexed their impressive dance moves after securing VIP tickets to the American singer Chris Brown.
SA man and parents nail Chris Brown's moves after getting VIP tickets to his concert
Chad shared a video on TikTok in which he busted off some killer moves along with his parents, who mimicked the award-winning US singer who entertained many. The clip went viral and grabbed the attention of Mzansi netizens.
Price of Chris Brown tickets
The New Flame hitmaker left Mzansi going wild after announcing his South African concert date. The multi-talented force in R&B is set to perform on Saturday, the 14th, and Sunday, 15 December 2024, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
The ticket prices range between R1,195 and the VIP R3,465.
Take a look at the gent's video dancing with his parents below:
Mzansi netizens are envious
Social media users were overjoyed by the gent's revelation and headed to the comments section to express their thoughts.
Kim said:
"Don't rub it in, Chad I didn't get a ticket."
Ezaan Rashid shared:
"Breeze must let you dance this move with him on stage."
Lee-Anne🇿🇦 wrote:
"I wish my parents were groovists too."
Winilengidi loved the video, adding:
"Momma is killing it."
Justbelekka was entertained:
"Your parents a a whole vibe."
Chris Brown Johannesburg concert tickets sold out in 2 hours, 2nd show added
Briefly News previously reported that the award-winning US singer Chris Brown is coming to South Africa in December.
Tickets for his highly anticipated Breezy in Joburg show went live on 3 October on Ticketmaster, and they sold like hotcakes. It is no surprise that one of the biggest acts in the world managed to sell out the biggest stadium in Africa.
