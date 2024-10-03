Chris Brown South African Concert: Broke Fan Taps Into Piggy Bank Savings for Ticket in Funny Video
- A Chris Brown fan from South Africa is desperate to attend his upcoming December concert in Johannesburg
- The young woman took to TikTok and filmed herself opening her piggy bank, hoping her savings would be enough for a ticket
- Her video quickly went viral, with her family laughing in the background as coins and a few banknotes spilled out
As Chris Brown’s highly anticipated December concert approaches, one fan’s determination to attend caught the attention of social media.
Chris Brown fan’s ticket struggles
In the viral TikTok video posted by @seipsie, the hopeful fan opens her piggybank, expecting it to be filled with enough money for a ticket. However, as she shakes the piggy bank, only a few coins and some banknotes fall out, to her family's amusement.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi peeps discuss Breezy concert
The clip resonated with thousands of Breezy fans. Many viewers joked about their financial woes, making her mission to attend the concert even more relatable.
See a few reactions below:
@Iyazinkosi suggested:
"Let's donate for her. 😭❤️🔥🔥"
@xan said:
"They bought all the cheap ones, yooooh I am mad."
@Lisa mentioned:
"At least she has something. I don't even have 50c. 😭😭"
@RiRiSoko commented:
"I was expecting boma 200s in there. 😂😭😂"
@harlem2022 joked:
"The minute I saw the 50 cent I said she isn't going this one. 😂😂😂"
@Nolo Klassen posted:
"She must just buy a 6-pack of Savanah and watch on TikTok like the rest of us. 🥺😂😂"
@thee_abutisiso official wrote:
"Yey lapho mina I am thinking of selling the TV. 😂😂"
@enhlentooc added:
"General is sold out already. 😭😭😂😂 Dayisa indlu once."
@yanda stated:
"I've accepted that I'm not the target market. 😭😭"
Chris Brown's South African show ticket prices
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Chris Brown fans now have the opportunity to get their hands on a ticket or two for his much-anticipated show in December.
However, the ticket prices left netizens dumbfounded, and they had plenty to say. Ticketmaster has announced that ticket sales for Chris Brown's upcoming South African concert are live.
Source: Briefly News
