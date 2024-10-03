A Chris Brown fan from South Africa is desperate to attend his upcoming December concert in Johannesburg

The young woman took to TikTok and filmed herself opening her piggy bank, hoping her savings would be enough for a ticket

Her video quickly went viral, with her family laughing in the background as coins and a few banknotes spilled out

As Chris Brown’s highly anticipated December concert approaches, one fan’s determination to attend caught the attention of social media.

Chris Brown fan’s ticket struggles

In the viral TikTok video posted by @seipsie, the hopeful fan opens her piggybank, expecting it to be filled with enough money for a ticket. However, as she shakes the piggy bank, only a few coins and some banknotes fall out, to her family's amusement.

Mzansi peeps discuss Breezy concert

The clip resonated with thousands of Breezy fans. Many viewers joked about their financial woes, making her mission to attend the concert even more relatable.

@Iyazinkosi suggested:

"Let's donate for her. 😭❤️🔥🔥"

@xan said:

"They bought all the cheap ones, yooooh I am mad."

@Lisa mentioned:

"At least she has something. I don't even have 50c. 😭😭"

@RiRiSoko commented:

"I was expecting boma 200s in there. 😂😭😂"

@harlem2022 joked:

"The minute I saw the 50 cent I said she isn't going this one. 😂😂😂"

@Nolo Klassen posted:

"She must just buy a 6-pack of Savanah and watch on TikTok like the rest of us. 🥺😂😂"

@thee_abutisiso official wrote:

"Yey lapho mina I am thinking of selling the TV. 😂😂"

@enhlentooc added:

"General is sold out already. 😭😭😂😂 Dayisa indlu once."

@yanda stated:

"I've accepted that I'm not the target market. 😭😭"

Chris Brown's South African show ticket prices

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Chris Brown fans now have the opportunity to get their hands on a ticket or two for his much-anticipated show in December.

However, the ticket prices left netizens dumbfounded, and they had plenty to say. Ticketmaster has announced that ticket sales for Chris Brown's upcoming South African concert are live.

