South African Waitress Shares Bank Account Figures on TikTok to Encourage People to Tip
- A South African waitress recently went viral on TikTok after sharing screenshots of her bank account
- In a viral video, she mentions that she works 14-hour shifts and urges Mzansi people to tip generously
- Her bank account figures from June to September left thousands of social media users stunned
The young waitress used TikTok to make a compelling point about the importance of tipping.
Waitress promotes tipping culture
Showing screenshots of her bank balance, she revealed how much she earned working long, gruelling 14-hour shifts. Her earnings for the months of June through September ranged from R9,000 to R20,000, which left many people impressed and inspired.
The video was posted on the TikTok account @_sharonzondi and has already clocked 1.5 million views on the platform.
Watch the video below:
Success in the restaurant industry
Many waitresses chimed in on the comments, agreeing with the young lady's statement about making good money in the restaurant industry.
See some comments below:
@YasekhayaGumede344 said:
"Me as a waitress I confirm. ❤️"
@Phephe5 mentioned:
"As a waitron at Mugg&Bean I confirm. 🙌😊❤️"
@bestquality29 wrote:
"Yoh I must be in a wrong province or town. That one I made after 3 months. Hi ukuphi?"
@Bhovungane stated:
"Iyooo that’s why if we don’t give you tips le kwata. 😂😂😂"
@MHMCN0711 commented:
"As a waitress for many years, I have to agree that if uzimisela you can make this much."
@majozii3 typed:
"Impressive! 👏 ❤️ May God bless you for trying so hard to be able to take care of yourself."
@XolaLuvuno posted:
"Keep pushing sisi it’s exhausting the shifts may be long but you are doing an amazing job. 👊🏻"
@neo10866 highlighted:
"We love that for you. Must mean you have great customer service."
Waitress smears birthday cake on customer’s face
In another article, Briefly News reported that a young man celebrating his 18th had a strange encounter with a waitress. The gent was in a restaurant for his birthday, and he looked happy until a server did something random.
In an attempt to celebrate with him, the employee at the eatery got her utensils in his cake. People were in stitches as they watched the waitress's weird birthday wish.
