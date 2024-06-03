The Young Money Makers initiative showcases the inspiring stories of seven young entrepreneurs who have overcome the hurdles of starting their businesses

Empower young entrepreneurs with Briefly News Young Money Makers. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Ahead of Youth Month in June, Briefly News is proud to announce the launch of its Young Money Makers Initiative.

The initiative features inspiring stories of seven young entrepreneurs who have navigated the challenges of entrepreneurship and are striving to be the next generation of business leaders and innovators.

Briefly News interviewed under-35-year-olds who were driven by their passion. The focus was on those who were not just building businesses but solving real-world problems and creating opportunities within their communities. One of our heroes was an accountant who ended up owning a sneaker company that helps the poor.

Young visionaries shared their strategies for running a successful business at a young age. Each story has proved the importance of innovative thinking and resilience in any field of interest. One of the Young Money Makers turned her passion for making money into a thriving e-commerce business.

“Through these profiles, we hope to provide valuable insights, practical advice, and a platform for young people to learn from one another's experiences. We aim to create a positive community where young innovators can connect, collaborate and thrive."

"This is our inaugural youth project, and we plan to introduce more exciting initiatives to encourage active citizenship and promote a sustainable future,” said Rianette Cluley, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief at Briefly News.

These stories reflect the transformative power of young minds driven to make a difference. This particular project builds on the themes of empowerment and breaking the glass ceiling explored in last year’s special projects, Women of Wonder and Women of Wonder: Building the Future.

Briefly News is one of the most visited South African digital media and news platforms and a UN Sustainable Development Goals Media Compact member. The platform covers engaging entertainment content, life-changing human interest stories, women's empowerment stories, and current affairs.

