Two students attending the University of Johannesburg opened a business at their residence

While one person worked as a nail technician, the other student worked as a hairstylist, braiding hair

Members of the online community applauded the young women for their partnership and skills

Two university students opened a nail and hair salon in their residence. Images: @nomsathenailtech, @funo_starseed

Two University of Johannesburg students earned extra rands in their pockets after deciding to open a nail and hair salon at their residence.

One of the students, who uses the handle @nomsathenailtech on TikTok, uploaded a video of herself and her friend @funo_starseed using their beauty skills. As @nomsathenailtech does her customers' nails on one side of the room, @funo_starseed sorts out her clients' hair on the other side.

In the clip, the two businesswomen also share a pamphlet about their winter special, which includes nail and hair combos ranging between R450 and R650, before showing off some of their work.

The savvy businesswoman captioned her post:

"It is only money that we want."

Watch the video below:

Internet users impressed with university students' business

People in @nomsathenailtech's comment section marvelled at the two ladies' effort to start their own business and their skills to support themselves financially.

@lovepeace5, who attends a university in the Eastern Cape, wrote:

"Yoh, I'm at Rhodes. Otherwise, I'd be supporting your business. Both of you are talented and your prices are student-friendly."

@hakuna_ma_toddler applauded the women, writing:

"Getting that coin and education."

@simplyitu related to the hustle:

"I used to do nails when I was a student. It made me so much money. Well done, ladies."

@quadmother5 reminisced on their university days:

"I miss res. I was rich in my college days. I sold snacks, even Avon products. I could afford groceries, do my hair and go to Mr Price every Friday. It was nice."

@psyd16 wrote in the young lady's comment section:

"Great move, you have great minds. Congratulations on thinking beyond the tertiary level and waiting for a job. I'm rooting for you."

