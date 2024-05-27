A teacher from Durban got her students photo-ready by seeing to their hair for picture day

The devoted educator got out her comb and styled her students' baby hair before they stood in front of the camera

Social media users in the comment section were in awe of the teacher's kind-hearted actions

A teacher got her students picture-ready. Images: @mchunu_wandorh

Source: TikTok

A teacher from Durban warmed hearts when she filmed herself seeing to her students' hair in preparation for picture day.

In the video shared on TikTok, the educator, who uses the handle @mchunu_wandorh on the popular app, sorts out her pupils' hairlines by combing their baby hairs. Presumably not older than eight, the little ones stood still, taking in what their teacher-turned-hairstylist was doing for them.

Viewers also see an intrigued little girl run up to a student while @mchunu_wandorh does her hair.

The video then cuts to one of the learners standing in front of the photographer, ready to have her picture taken with a big smile while the other students wait their turn.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Netizens react to teacher's video

The video reached over half a million views, and hundreds filled the comment section with praise, adoration, and thankful hearts.

A photographer, @karabowaletsele, said:

"How I wish more teachers would do this."

An emotional @lessie0813 said:

"This makes me sad because some parents don't see teachers at all. They treat them like enemies."

@lydia.b.mjekula told the teacher:

"The kids will look great in those pictures because of your extra effort, Sweetie. I always panic for my daughter on photo day."

A thankful @sanelisiwembandlw commented:

"On behalf of mothers, siyabonga Sisi."

@nokwethemba65 also showed their gratitude:

"Thank you so much for making them this beautiful. These pictures will live on in their childhood memories."

Teacher moisturises pupils' faces for picture day

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a caring teacher who went viral for moisturising his students' faces on photo day.

@DrDeeKnight uploaded the clip on Twitter, where it quickly spread to curious eyes who either loved it or found it uncomfortable. The naysayers pointed out they wouldn't be happy if a teacher did that to their kids.

