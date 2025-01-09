Former Idols SA judge Gareth Cliff has criticised the South African government and matric pupils

The former 5FM radio personality revealed on his social media on Wednesday that the grade 12 learners are not smart

Fans of the media personality took to his social media account to respond to his statement on X

Gareth Cliff reacts to the publication of the grade 12 results. Images: @grcliff

Source: Instagram

Former Idols SA judge Gareth Cliff recently dragged the South African education department for not publishing the grade 12 results.

The popular media personality also caused a frenzy in 2021 online for his controversial remarks.

The podcaster took to his X account on Wednesday, 8 January to criticise the government by stating:

"I love the way our government tries to hide how stupid our matrics are by obfuscating around publication of results. Do you really think an employer isn’t going to see those results one day? Matric is easy. Merit matters. It’s a test, and if you don’t pass, you’re unlikely to succeed. Stop lying to kids. National education has failed them, but some of them have failed themselves."

South Africans react to the radio personality

@lioneszT replied:

"It is not about the learners but about some less qualified educators. The people who mapped the policy for a 30% pass mark should be ashamed of their medulla."

@CharlieDance18 responded:

"You conveniently forget that the passing mark was 33,33% during the 'good old days'."

@TheGmonsta replied:

"They are trying to minimise the publicity of their incompetence."

@Xenfluencer wrote:

"Agreed! The educational system in South Africa often reflects a top-down liberal approach which may not resonate with or address the grassroots realities. Unfortunately, the business and corporate sectors are frequently criticised for practices like nepotism, which can overshadow merit-based achievements. Hence, the outcomes of matric do not hold the same weight in career advancement as they could under a true meritocracy. In such a system, young people would likely feel more motivated to work hard, knowing their efforts would directly correlate to their future success and societal contribution."

Gareth Cliff responds to Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in November 2024 that the former 5FM radio personality Gareth Cliff faced backlash for his opinion on Siya and Rachel Kolisi's split.

Cliff addressed people's frustration over the Springboks captain and Rachel's separation.

"Rachel and Siya Kolisi, breaking up does not have anything to do with you. You are not Rachel or Siya therefore, stay out of their marriage. Stop pretending that you are going to have a breakdown because Rachel and Siya are not together anymore," said the radio personality.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News