A TikTok user humorously thought of a creative way to cover his school books without spending money and used boxes of items from the household

His clever cereal boxes book covering idea went viral after he shared it on the TikTok platform

The brilliant idea sparked laughter on social media and inspired others to think out of the box when for school supplies

The back-to-school financial strain affects many Mzansi families

Many people struggle to make ends meet in January as the stretch from the mid-month pay of December to the end of January gets long, forcing people to resort to creativity and cut corners where they can.

One creative guy named @lustrylove left many TikTok users in stitches after showing his creative side by covering school books with empty cereal boxes and saving money in the process.

Beating the Januworry woes

The video begins with a close-up of three schoolbooks wrapped in repurposed packaging from a six-pack of fresh milk, Kellog's Cornflakes, and Weetbix. The camera shows @lustrylove's hand as he carefully picks each book and shows its back and front, revealing its beautiful covers, which can be mistaken for food items.

Watch the video below:

Back-to-school financial strain on parents

The South African school curriculum is about to commence in just a few days, and many parents are reportedly finding it difficult to cope as prices keep rising while salaries remain the same.

Some parents either share their Januworry woes in frustration or humorously on social media platforms, showing that back-to-school preparations affect the majority of South Africans.

Local publication IOL had the pleasure of speaking with trade union UASA spokesperson Abigail Moyo, who encouraged the government to intervene in helping struggling families during the back-to-school period.

Mzansi finds the book idea cute

The video attracted 801K views, 77K likes, and nearly 1.4K comments from entertained social media users who took to the comment section to applaud @lustrylove's creativity. Many praised his resourcefulness, with some admitting they would try the book-covering idea on their books.

User @Claudine Paulse joked:

"The teacher will be full after marking 😂."

User @Tshepang Maluleke

"You will write delicious homework."

User @matsiliso_7

"I thought you were opening a box of milk 😅 ...this is dope."

User @Tebogo

"Coolest I’ve seen thus far! I wouldn’t even be mad at my parents 😂

User @Rakesia ♡ said:

"Wait, this is actually a vibe. You might be on to something."

User @Lisa Sherri Locke commented

"Love this 💕 looks super cool."

