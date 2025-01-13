A sports supporter left South Africans cracking up in laughter over his hilarious outfit, which went viral on social media

The TikTok video gained massive traction on the internet, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and views

People reacted to the footage as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter

A recent viral moment has South Africans in stitches. A man boldly rocked a soccer fan outfit, complete with high heels!

South Africans cracked jokes about a soccer fan's outfit in high heels. Image: Betsie Van der Meer/Getty Images and @ntobekontosh8/TikTok

Source: UGC

SA amused by a soccer fan's outfit

The unusual fashion choice has caught the attention of social media users, who are making jokes and memes about it.

@ntobekontosh8's footage features a fan attending a soccer match. The sports supporter is spotted donning a complete soccer kit paired with heels, leaving many questioning whether it was a bold fashion statement or simply a moment of "trying something different." Regardless, the look sparked laughter across the country.

While taking to TikTok caption, @ntobekontosh8 cracked a joke, saying:

"How are we going to win but you do like this."

Within a few hours of its publication, the clip had gathered thousands of views, likes, and comments.

Take a look at the video below:

SA cracks jokes at fan's outfits

Many people took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the unexpected combo, and the funny outfit left Mzansi divided between admiration and disbelief.

Masingihletehloh wrote:

"South Africa it's a whole continent not a country."

RethaBusquets said:

"The way he’s holding a phone, like he’s doing window shopping."

Kgomotso Mshengu added:

"Chiefs will not taste any trophy anytime soon, Ka dilo tse so."

PrinceOnke shared:

"People really like to make them laughing stock yini manje le."

Dankie San commented:

"That's why Chiefs is struggling this season guys...things we see."

Micariser expressed:

"Thats why even the rain its not stopping."

Outfits gone wrong

Source: Briefly News