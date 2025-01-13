SA in Stitches Over Soccer Fan’s Viral High Heel Outfit, Peeps Can’t Stop Laughing
- A sports supporter left South Africans cracking up in laughter over his hilarious outfit, which went viral on social media
- The TikTok video gained massive traction on the internet, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and views
- People reacted to the footage as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A recent viral moment has South Africans in stitches. A man boldly rocked a soccer fan outfit, complete with high heels!
SA amused by a soccer fan's outfit
The unusual fashion choice has caught the attention of social media users, who are making jokes and memes about it.
@ntobekontosh8's footage features a fan attending a soccer match. The sports supporter is spotted donning a complete soccer kit paired with heels, leaving many questioning whether it was a bold fashion statement or simply a moment of "trying something different." Regardless, the look sparked laughter across the country.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
While taking to TikTok caption, @ntobekontosh8 cracked a joke, saying:
"How are we going to win but you do like this."
Within a few hours of its publication, the clip had gathered thousands of views, likes, and comments.
Take a look at the video below:
SA cracks jokes at fan's outfits
Many people took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the unexpected combo, and the funny outfit left Mzansi divided between admiration and disbelief.
Masingihletehloh wrote:
"South Africa it's a whole continent not a country."
RethaBusquets said:
"The way he’s holding a phone, like he’s doing window shopping."
Kgomotso Mshengu added:
"Chiefs will not taste any trophy anytime soon, Ka dilo tse so."
PrinceOnke shared:
"People really like to make them laughing stock yini manje le."
Dankie San commented:
"That's why Chiefs is struggling this season guys...things we see."
Micariser expressed:
"Thats why even the rain its not stopping."
Outfits gone wrong
- One woman slayed and left no crumbs, and she took to social media to show off her fit check, which went hilariously wrong.
- The online community was in an uproar after a group of people decided to wear "funny" clothing to church.
- A video of learners dressed like their favourite teachers has gone viral on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za