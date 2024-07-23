Learners from one of South Africa's schools were tasked with wearing like their favourite teachers

The pupils did not disappoint as they dressed like their beloved educators without missing a beat

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing how impressed they were

Learners were captured in a video dreed like their beloved teachers. Images: @shobisto/ TikTok, @The Good Brigade

Source: UGC

A video of learners dressed like their favourite teachers has gone viral on social media.

In the clip uploaded by Moshobane Aubrey (@shobisto), the learners are seen roaming around the school dressed like their beloved educators. It is safe to say that the pupils did not miss a beat.

They impressively imitated their teachers' clothing styles. One learner even wore an exact matching dress with her educator - hilarious. Others had to put something on their stomachs to make their belly bigger like their favourite educators.

Pupils hilariously wear like their favourite teachers

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers entertained by the lerners

The video raked over 300k views, with many online users laughing and impressed by how the students imitated their teacher's clothing styles very well.

@Thomas Motemo expressed:

"Nowadays teaching becomes interesting."

@Judith wrote:

"So, uMama is the big favourite shem - two girls dressed like her ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@mukololo commented:

"I'm going back to school ."

@Maria Mahlatse Phosa laughed:

"It was nice and funny."

@Mbalentle Mamzilikazi felt envious:

"I'ts either i am going back to school or i pursue Teaching ♥️Aysuka im in love."

@Kgaogelo Manoko commended:

"Education should be like this, the classroom will be conducive as well."

@DK Tee asked:

"Can the new educational minister allow us to go back to school?❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@Rahinatu Tahiru said:

"Nowadays school has been fun and interesting ❤❤."

School teachers rock school uniforms

In another story, Briefly News reported about Eastern Cape educators looking stunning in school uniforms.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @missy_cam_m, the teachers are seen standing in front of the learners as they show off how they look in school uniforms. The educators undoubtedly looked beautiful and neat. One could easily mistake them for pupils, that's how stunning and young they looked in the school clothing. @missy_cam_m hyped the teachers in the caption saying they looked like they were from Netflix's Blood&Water Parkhurst High.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News