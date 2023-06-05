A video went viral as people thought it was funny to see high schoolers in Johannesburg act like staff members at the school

The video of the Protea Glen Secondary School students doing the most with hilarious clothes like their teachers'

Online users were in stitches as they saw the detail the children put in their cosplay of teacher at their school

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Protea Glen High, a school in Johannesburg, made waves on TikTok. The video showed how much attention they all pay to their educators.

At a Johannesburg school, Protea Glen Secondary School, students had fun cosplaying as their face teachers. Image: @protea_glen_pgs2

Source: TikTok

Peeps who watched the video thought it was a hilarious clip. Those who watched the video were desperate to see the real teachers.

TikTok video of Johannesburg students having fun at teacher's expense

Protea Glen High, @protea_glen_pgs2 posted a video of the students in casual clothes like their teachers. One girl even showed people her fave educator's walk. Watch the video of the kid hilariously mimicking the staff:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi cracks up over TikTok of students recreating teachers' outfits

People love to see school kids do the most, especially when teachers are involved. The video was a hit with online users as many wanted to see the adults they were making jokes about. Here are some peeps' hilarious comments:

Lucia Masha asked:

"Can we please have the teacher and the duplicate together."

Sinoxolo Tshethu laughed

"Not the deputy principal's walk."

Tebatso Lekoloane said

"Ms Sisilana rocks every outfit I bet."

Waterbaby said:

"I don't know, Miss Sisilana but seems like she's a vibe to me."

Khothatso marvelled

"Not ama 2000 having so much fun, please what were we doing during our high-school days."

"Bathathe Joshua Doore": Principal's Myztro dance challenge with pupils is a hit

Briefly News previously reported that the Maranatha Christian School seems to be thriving in the hands of Arthur Meyer, who injects lots of fun for students. The head of the Johannesburg school had made a name for himself as a fun principal.

Mr Wenztel took part in one of the latest dance crazes on TikTok. The video of the children getting involved with some cool moves received over 100 000 likes.

Mzansi peeps love to see viral dance challenges by school kids. The head of Maranatha School received lots of praise for passing the vibe check. People commented with compliments on how happy he made the student.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News