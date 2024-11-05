A video of hun showcasing her outfit left South Africans entertained, and it went viral on social media

The clip grabbed the attention of many, capturing over 1.3 million views within a day of its publication

Comments poured in from people who were amused as they flooded the post with humour, and some shared their thoughts

One woman slayed and left no crumbs, and she took to social media to show off her fit check, which went hilariously wrong.

A lady flexed her fit check, which took a hilarious turn in a TikTok video. Image: @mischesaal0

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her fit check gone wrong

The hun shared a video under the TikTok handle @mischesaal0, where she can be seen rocking a stunning red dress with black high heels and a gorgeous hat.

She went on to flex her outfit for the world to see, and little did she know a little boy and a dog were sitting on the floor behind her. @mischesaal0 moved backwards a bit to show her outfit from all angles. As she stepped backwards, the woman tripped over the boy and dog and fell to the ground, leaving South Africans floored.

The clip caught many's attention and became a hit on TikTok, gathering over 1.3 million views, likes, and comments within a day of its publication on the video-sharing app.

Watch the funny video below:

SA cracks up in laughter

The woman's video amused people in South Africa and worldwide as they headed to the comments section, cracking jokes.

DelarnoMentoor said:

"I’ll cancel all my plans and go sleep."

Zora cracked a joke, saying:

"The hat stayed on, so fit check passed."

Nadia gushed over the woman's outfit, adding:

"Nevermind the fall, then dress and shoes are though."

Stacy_macy was amused:

"This gets funnier every time I watch it."

Sunshine wrote:

"He's looking at the phone like all because of content."

Antheaelisethomas commented:

Lol, this video is real; just shows that none of us is perfect a very good laugh, though

