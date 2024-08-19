A babe took social media to showcase what she ordered vs what she got from Shein, and peeps loved it

In the TikTok video, she unveiled all the different outfits, and the clip gained massive attraction online

People enjoyed watching the lady's Shein haul as they rushed to the comments section, gushing over her looks

One woman flexed what she purchased from the online store Shein in a video making rounds on social media.

A woman showed off her Shein haul—what she ordered vs. what she got—in a TikTok video. Image: @luciniatomas

Woman shares what she ordered vs what she got at Shein

The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @luciniatomas, showed off all the outfits she got from Shein.

@luciniatomas goes on to unveil her first item, which is a floral dress, followed by a beige dress which shows off her legs. She also rocked a white dress, giving her a bride vibe. At the end of the clip, she unveiled a stunning black dress.

Netizens gushes over the woman's Shein haul

The video grabbed many people's attention, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments. Social media users loved the lady's fashion choices and gushed over her outfit in the comments.

Motshewa qhali said:

"Everything looks good on you, dear."

Benjeliq added:

"You look stunning in everything."

Thembi gushed over the hun clothing, saying:

"The floral dress is the best you even look better than the model."

King Baby commented:

"First dress is delicious on you, my god. You look like a princess, ugh!"

Charlotte Allen wrote:

"Look amazing in everything."

