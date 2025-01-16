A parade was held for the class of 2024's top achievers, which was captured on camera and shared on social media

The TikTok video gained massive traction on the internet, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes

People reacted as they flooded the comments section to rave over the parade while expressing their thoughts

The class of 2024 has been the talk of the town. They made history with their results by achieving the highest National Senior Certificate (NSC) pass rate ever, 87.3%. This was a significant increase from the 82.9% pass rate in 2023 and deserves to be celebrated.

2024 Top matric performers were honoured by their school in a TikTok video. Image: @sibusizwane

Source: TikTok

Parade for matric top performers

The footage posted by TikTok user @sibusizwane has captured the attention of many. It showcases an exciting parade celebrating this year's top matric performers. The video features an array of proud students being driven in a car with their awards and trophies while accompanied by their fellow pupils who danced along to the beat of the music.

The parade was filled with cheers and excitement, highlighting the dedication and hard work of these young individuals who have triumphed over the challenges of their final school year.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@sibusizwane's clip quickly gained traction on TikTok, not only shining a spotlight on the pupils but also serving as an inspiring reminder of the value of perseverance and excellence.

Watch the wholesome video below:

SA is in awe of the 2024 matric top achievers' parade

Social media users loved the school's idea of the parade and took to the comments section to rave about it.

Tintswalo said:

"Congratulations to him, but I am happy it is not Limpopo. This happened to my cousin many years ago. He's now sitting at home."

Siyazingca wrote:

"Goosebumps, I'm so proud, man."

Patriciatundube added:

"Well done, boy, my heavenly father and you ancestors bayakujabulela amen."

Pontshomajay replied:

"May God protect him from the evil eyes and hide him from the forbidden hearts."

NativeBlackSamurai commented:

"I love how you make this a big deal. It's awesome, really."

South African 2024 top matric performers were honoured by their school in a TikTok video. Image: David Zaitz

Source: Getty Images

2024 Matric pupils who bagged distinctions

One young lady proved that the future is female with her impressive matric results, which she showed off.

A wholesome video of a matric learner holding back her emotions after achieving five distinctions has melted hearts in South Africa.

A South African student was ecstatic as he bagged a 100% pass rate and scooped nine distinctions for the 2024 matric results.

Source: Briefly News