"God Did": Matric Girl Bags Distinctions and US Scholarship, Mzansi Cheers

A lady celebrated her matric results in style in a TikTok video making rounds on social media

The young hun shared how she bagged distinctions and a scholarship to a university in America

South Africans were amazed by the stunner's achievement as they flocked to the comments section with inquiries and congratulatory messages

A young woman took to social media to celebrate her big win after bagging distinctions and securing a scholarship to a US university.

A South African girl bagged distinctions and a US scholarship. Image: @lolabernice

Source: TikTok

Girl bags distinctions and scholarship to US varsity

The stunner raved about her outstanding matric results in a TikTok video, which she uploaded on social media under the handle @lolabernice.

In the clip, @lolabernice did a happy dance as she revealed that she had bagged distinctions and was accepted into the number one university in Africa. To top it off, she received a scholarship to study at one of the universities in America.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While taking to her TikTok caption, @lolabernice simply said the following:

"God did."

The hun's footage quickly became a viral hit on TikTok gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the whole video of hun breaking it down the dance floor as she celebrates her matric results.

SA is proud of pupil's 2024 matric results

South Africans loved the heartwarming moment, and many headed to the comments section, praising the hun on her achievement while some inquired about more information.

Chimamso said:

"Girl, please, tell us how you apply for scholarships in the USA."

Honestly, Ciara wrote

"Yes girl, you did a real thing. Congratulations."

Officially_marimani added:

"Congratulations, girl. Well deserved."

Kayii shared:

"Congratulations, stranger."

La'Tanya Monique Anderson commented:

"Lmao. My teacher told me they consider people if their system shows that the applicant has been accepted at UCT."

A South African 2024 matric student bagged distinctions and a US scholarship. Image: @lolabernice

Source: TikTok

2024 Matric pupils who bagged distinctions

One young lady proved that the future is female with her impressive matric results, which she showed off.

A wholesome video of a matric learner holding back her emotions after achieving five distinctions has melted hearts in South Africa.

A South African student was ecstatic as he bagged a 100% pass rate and scooped nine distinctions for the 2024 matric results.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News