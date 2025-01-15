"God Did": Matric Girl Bags Distinctions and US Scholarship, Mzansi Cheers
- A lady celebrated her matric results in style in a TikTok video making rounds on social media
- The young hun shared how she bagged distinctions and a scholarship to a university in America
- South Africans were amazed by the stunner's achievement as they flocked to the comments section with inquiries and congratulatory messages
A young woman took to social media to celebrate her big win after bagging distinctions and securing a scholarship to a US university.
Girl bags distinctions and scholarship to US varsity
The stunner raved about her outstanding matric results in a TikTok video, which she uploaded on social media under the handle @lolabernice.
In the clip, @lolabernice did a happy dance as she revealed that she had bagged distinctions and was accepted into the number one university in Africa. To top it off, she received a scholarship to study at one of the universities in America.
While taking to her TikTok caption, @lolabernice simply said the following:
"God did."
The hun's footage quickly became a viral hit on TikTok gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the whole video of hun breaking it down the dance floor as she celebrates her matric results.
SA is proud of pupil's 2024 matric results
South Africans loved the heartwarming moment, and many headed to the comments section, praising the hun on her achievement while some inquired about more information.
Chimamso said:
"Girl, please, tell us how you apply for scholarships in the USA."
Honestly, Ciara wrote
"Yes girl, you did a real thing. Congratulations."
Officially_marimani added:
"Congratulations, girl. Well deserved."
Kayii shared:
"Congratulations, stranger."
La'Tanya Monique Anderson commented:
"Lmao. My teacher told me they consider people if their system shows that the applicant has been accepted at UCT."
