In a recent Instagram post, AmaZulu FC CEO Sinenhlanhla Zungu penned a sweet message to her late husband

Former AmaZulu FC player Bonginkosi Ntuli passed away in November 2023 after a short battle with cancer

Social media users comforted Zungu under her touching photos, which are a throwback to their wedding day

Amazulu FC CEO Sine Zungu penned a loving message about her late husband, Bonginkosi Ntuli. Image: sinezunguntuli

Source: Instagram

The AmaZulu FC CEO, Sinenhlanhla Zungu, has penned a loving message in remembrance of her late husband, Bonginkosi Ntuli. The AmaZulu FC player Bongi Ntuli passed away on Sunday, 5 November 2023.

Sine Zungu gushes over late hubby Bongi Ntuli

In a touching Instagram post, the soccer club boss reminisced on their most precious memories os when he was still alive.

"I hate that it's all just memories now. But I'll tell them one day. I'll tell them about the real "Bongathini", Mondli. I'll tell them about the guy full of love. I'll tell them about your compassion and kind heart. I'll tell them about your strength and courage. I'll tell them about how you were willing to risk it all. I'll tell them about your over-protection. I'll tell them about you. I'll tell them," she wrote.

Bonginkosi was only 32 years old when he lost his battle with a very aggressive cancer.

His death came just over a month after he and Sinenhlanhla Zungu tied the knot on 9 September 2023. In a statement confirming his passing, it was revealed that he passed away at the Midlands Medical Centre Private Hospital in Pietermaritzburg. The statement read:

"It is with a very heavy heart that we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved centre forward and loyal servant, Bonginkosi Ntuli.

"Ntuli was very recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, which metastasised and ultimately led to his death at the Midlands Medical Centre Private Hospital in Pietermaritzburg this afternoon."

Sine Zungu remembers her late husband. Image:sinzezunguntuli

Source: Instagram

Fans comfort Sinenhlanhla Zungu

Social media users comforted Sine, and they shared some touching words.

simphiwemokoena_as_ said:

"Forever be missed Grootman Bongi. May you continue resting in peace."

kgomotsotsile shared:

"Some losses are irreplaceable. Love and healing my best doll."

khethiwematheyahoo asked:

"Tell us more, I cannot get enough of it. You are still loved."

Zamanala_m stated:

"God heal your heart, mama. A love so beautiful."

Evsontsele gushed:

"Oh, love is such a beautiful thing."

Sindile4 shared:

"Now, Amazulu loves you. What a beautiful love story."

Nomvula mdletshe said:

"It's so painful and so unbelievable. You guys have been so good together. I’m so proud of you, sis. Please keep his memory alive. Peace and love to you."

Actress Manaka Ranaka remembers late daughter

In a previous report from Briefly News, actress Manaka Ranaka remembered her late daughter Katlego.

The Generations: The Legacy star posted a short clip of the late Katlego singing Rihanna's hit song Diamond on her Instagram page and paired it with a heartfelt message. Her daughter passed away in January 2025, leaving many people shattered by her death.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News