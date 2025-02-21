South African singer Suthukazi 'Suthu' Arosi has allegedly passed away after battling with stage 4 cancer

The soulful singer had been in and out of hospital for chemotherapy however the bill had piled up and she sought assistance from the public

The family in a statement announced that the funeral details for the star who hails from the Eastern Cape, would be announced soon

It is with sadness that we report that South African singer Suthukazi 'Suthu' Arosi has passed away.

Suthu was battling cancer

The Ingane Yabelungu hitmaker was reportedly battling stage 4 cancer. According to TshisaLIVE, Bongani Mahlangu, a family spokesperson confirmed that Suthu had passed away at her Centurion home on Thursday morning, 20 February 2025.

The memorial service and funeral service details will be announced in due course.

Family pleads for public assistance as Suthu battles cancer

Suthukazi Arosi was reportedly in and out of the hospital as doctors were still trying to figure out what type of cancer she had. Suthukazi had already started her chemotherapy treatment which meant the hospital bill had risen.

In a statement at the time, Arosi was surrounded by her friends and family as she battled the illness. Through it all, Arosi had found strength in God. Her will and determination to beat the cancer were so great that she was already making plans to return to the stages after treatment was complete.

Arosi family seeks for public assistance through donations to her mom

After announcing the cancer illness the Arosi family pleaded for the public to assist them pay for her hospital bills, and send donation money to her mother.

"Those who are in a position to help can kindly do so and send donations to Ms Arosi's mother," Mahlangu said at the time.

Suthukazi Arosi was scheduled for more doctor's appointments and more chemotherapy sessions. Her mother also poured her heart out and pleaded for those who were capable of lending a helping hand.

"Even though doctors are still trying to figure out the type of cancer tormenting Suthu, we have hope and belief that she will soon be back on her feet," the statement read in part.

