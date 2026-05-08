On Friday, 8 May 2026, entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald confirmed the names of the new shows replacing Scandal! and House of Zwide

In a post shared on his official X account, he also revealed when the new shows will premiere and their time slots

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, with some excited about fresh content while others questioned the casting choices

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The names of the shows set to replace 'Scandal!' and 'House of Zwide' were revealed. Image: Beatonm5

Source: Twitter

Free-to-air TV channel e.tv is preparing for life after Scandal! and House of Zwide, with the names of its two upcoming shows to replace the popular shows being revealed.

Scandal! recently trended on social media after the cast and crew revealed they had concluded filming the show’s final season. This comes after e.tv announced that its long-running series was ending after more than 20 years on television.

With just over a month until Scandal! and House of Zwide air their final episodes, the names and premiere details of the shows set to replace them have been revealed.

Scandal! and House of Zwide replacements revealed

On Friday, 8 May 2026, entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald revealed the names of the two shows that will replace Scandal! and House of Zwide on his official X (Twitter) account. Macdonald shared that eGagasini: Waves of Change, produced by Stained Glass, will replace House of Zwide. The show will premiere on 29 June 2026 at 730 pm.

The Four of Us, produced by Tshedza Pictures, will replace Scandal! The show will premiere on 29 June at 8 pm.

Jabu Macdonald also shared details about the new Netflix telenovela, The Polygamist, whose teaser trailer sparked quite a buzz online due to its steamy scenes featuring S’dumo Mtshali. Macdonald’s full announcement read:

“Four new telenovelas are launching in June 2026 across different platforms: KwaBaba, produced by Singa Vision, is set to premiere on 1 June 2026 on Mzansi Magic at 19:30. The Polygamist, produced by Stained Glass Productions, is set to premiere on 12 June 2026 on Netflix. eGagasini: Waves of Change, also produced by Stained Glass Productions, is set to premiere on 29 June 2026 on e.tv at 19:30. The Four of Us, produced by Tshedza Pictures, is set to premiere on 29 June 2026 on e.tv at 20:00.”

SA reacts after Scandal! and House of Zwide replacement are revealed

Social media users expressed mixed opinions in the comments. While some shared what they expected from the shows to be considered a success, others asked for updates regarding their favourite shows. Several were surprised that House of Zwide was coming to an end.

Here are some of the comments:

@bulldogzin1 said:

“I need stained glass to do better with their casting. They will probably cast the usual faces we see on their shows.”

@kaymondise asked:

“Any idea what happened to Season 2 of My Brother’s Keeper? @Jabu_Macdonald”

@Mqammy_Enhle11 asked:

“Is House of Zwide also coming to an end?”

@manando__ remarked:

“Stained Glass is coming back strong.”

Netizens reacted after the names of the new shows set to replace 'Scandal!' and 'House of Zwide' were revealed. Image: Beatonm5

Source: Twitter

What we know about Scandal! replacement The Four of Us

Briefly News previously reported that seasoned actress Sindi Dlathu had joined the cast of the new show that will replace Scandal!

On Friday, 27 March 2026, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also suggested that Rami Chuene will star alongside Dlathu in the new show.

Source: Briefly News