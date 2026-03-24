Who is Wack 100's wife? Facts about his relationship and personal life

Wack 100's wife is Rekeita Bradford Jones, an author and brand strategist, following his separation from long-term partner Kimberly Ross Jones. The record executive calls his current partner his best friend and wrote in an October 2025 Instagram post:

This woman has transformed me into becoming a man of understanding, love, and loyalty.

Wack 100 with Kimberly on June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey (L) and with Rekeita Jones on June 20, 2025, in Beverly Hills (R). Photo: Johnny Nunez/Arnold Turner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Cash McElroy Jones, popularly known as Wack 100, started dating Rekeita 'R Ann B' Bradford Jones in 2022 .

. Wack 100 was married to Kimberly Ross Jones for over 23 years before their separation in May 2024.

before their separation in May 2024. The music executive has two children with Kimberly Jones.

Who is Wack 100's wife, Rekeita Bradford Jones?

Rekeita Bradford was born on October 31, 1979 (46 years old as of March 2026), in Tallulah, Louisiana. She grew up in Greenville, Mississippi.

R Ann B works alongside Wack 100 as a brand strategist known for managing the brands of artists such as rapper Blueface. The couple co-authored three books in 2025, including Ego Xposed, Alter Ego Xposed, and The New Testament of the Streets. Bradford also published Built to Stand: From Rock Bottom to Unbreakable.

Wack 100 and Rekeita collaborated on the filming of the reality TV series Fresh Outta Love starring Blueface. Away from their joint projects, the Louisiana native is a motivational speaker and personal development coach.

Five facts about Wack 100's partner, Rekeita Bradford Jones. Photo: @r_ann_b on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Inside Wack 100 and Rekeita Jones' relationship

Wack 100 met Rekeita Bradford on Clubhouse, and they started dating in early 2022. They usually refer to each other as husband and wife, and she took his last name, but it is unclear if they are legally married. The couple often express their love on social media. In a May 2025 Instagram post, R Ann B wrote:

It's like every day is the first day. I look forward to doing life with you... I fall deeper and deeper in love with you as the days pass.

The couple have large tattoos of each other. Rekeita got Wack 100's portrait on her back in late 2024, while the record producer showed off the ink on his chest in a December 2025 Instagram picture with the caption:

R Ann B, this is a dedication to you. Your uplift, support, and motivation call it 'Growing pains'

Wack 100 and Rekeita Jones attend Zeus Network's 'Baddies USA' & 'Chest Out' premiere on November 23, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo: Arnold Turne (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Did Wack 100 and Adam22 switch wives?

Adam22 and Wack100 co-host the No Jumper podcast 'The Adam & Wack Show' where they release weekly episodes on hip hop news, street culture, and industry drama. The podcasters are not new to online drama.

It emerged in January 2025 that they agreed to swap their wives, Lena 'the Plug' Nersesian and Rekeita Bradford Jones, who they regularly feature on their podcast. Adam22 wrote on Instagram that Wack 100's wife gave him "a ride of a lifetime", although it is possible that they were trolling for publicity.

I was scared to let Wack get his hands on my wife, but now that it's all said and done, I'm not sure why I was tripping! We had a blast. And as far as R Ann B, let's just say she gave me the ride of a lifetime!

Wack 100, Rekeita Jones, Lena the plug, and Adam22 (L-R). Photo: @adam22 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What happened to Wack's 100 wife, Kimberly Jones?

The record executive married his childhood sweetheart, Kimberly Ross Jones, on June 30, 2000. She is also a music executive, licensed realtor, and his long-term business partner. The ex-couple welcomed two children, a son and a daughter, who have mainly stayed out of the spotlight.

The pair separated on May 15, 2024, after over 23 years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by celebrity news commentator Tasha K. Kimberly Jones filed for divorce from Wack 100 at a Los Angeles court in September 2025.

The ex-couple did not release an official statement. Wack 100 discussed their separation in a May 2024 interview with Jason Lee, saying they decided to call it quits because they were no longer happy together, but he spoke highly of Kimberly.

We will always be together in spirit. We will always be together because we have children... When you get to a point where you are unhappy, you make a decision.

Wack 100 and Kimberly Jones during the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. Photo: Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Wack 100's wife, Rekeita Bradford Jones, is his current ride or die. His ex-partner, Kimberly Ross Jones, helped him polish his brand in the music industry, but she is now focused on building her independent brand.

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Source: Briefly News