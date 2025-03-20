Tasha K's net worth now: how the Cardi B lawsuit affects her finances

Tasha K's net worth has drawn attention following the end of her long-standing legal battle with popular rapper Cardi B. Latasha has since revealed that she is bankrupt and unable to pay Cardi B's debt. She claimed,

Work is slow for all of us right now, and right now, I ain’t got it!

Cardi B sued Tasha K for defamation after Tasha K made inappropriate allegations about Cardi B's health and marriage. Photo: @Tasha K on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Tasha K and Cardi B have been involved in a long-standing defamation legal battle .

. Tasha was ordered to pay the Bodak Yellow hitmaker $3.9 million due to the defamation case Cardi had filed against the comedian.

case Cardi had filed against the comedian. Kebe is famous for her UnWine with Tasha K YouTube channel, which she opened in 2015 and boasts over 1.29M subscribers.

which she opened in 2015 and boasts over 1.29M subscribers. Transrina has also been involved in legal battles with Kevin Hart and R. Kelly.

Tasha K's profile summary

Full name Latasha Transrina Kebe Gender Female Date of birth March 10, 1982 Age 43 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth Panama City, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 65 kg (approx) Relationship status Married Husband Cheickna H. Kebe Children Two Profession YouTuber Podcast host Content creator Social media Instagram Facebook YouTube

What is Tasha K's net worth?

According to Tasha K's Facebook post dated August 27, 2024, the YouTuber clarified her net worth, stating that it is $-5.1 million after the lawsuit. She wrote,

Can we please correct my net worth. I have issues with this site cause no one ever called me to get an accurate number… it’s negative -5.1 million.

Tasha K is famous on YouTube for posting celebrity gossip. Photo: @Tasha K on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much does Tasha K make on YouTube?

According to VidIQ, Tasha K's salary from YouTube ranges between $2900 and $8800 every month. Her YouTube channel boasts over 1.29 million subscribers and 305 billion views. The comedian also earns through merchandise sales, brand endorsements, and consulting services.

Did Tasha K file for bankruptcy?

Tasha K filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2023. This step was part of her efforts to rearrange her obligations and create a viable repayment plan for the $3.9 million defamation judgment awarded to Cardi B.

Why does Tasha K owe Cardi?

Tasha K owes Cardi B after the juror ruled in favour of the Bronx rapper in a defamatory lawsuit filed against Tasha in January 2022. Their legal battle began when Tasha K made serious allegations against Cardi B, which Cardi B denied, ultimately leading to her victory in court. Eventually, Tasha was ordered to pay the rapper $3.9 million.

Tasha K's fame stems from her public feuds with celebrities. Photo: @Tasha K on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

How much does Tasha K owe Cardi?

Tasha K owes Cardi B $3.9 million as part of a defamation judgment. However, under a recent agreement, Tasha K will pay Cardi B approximately $1.2 million over five years as part of her bankruptcy plan. The payouts will increase from $176,532 in the first year to $318,653.

What is Tasha K famous for?

Latasha Kebe is famous for her outspoken and controversial YouTube videos, particularly on her channel UnWine with Tasha K. She mainly shares celebrity gossip and provides behind-the-scenes insights into the entertainment industry in a candid approach.

What is Tasha K's husband's net worth?

Latasha's husband is Cheickna H. Kebe, whom they allegedly met in 206 at a Houston restaurant where he worked as a management executive. Although Cheickna's net worth is not publicly disclosed, he is rumoured to have attempted to conceal Tasha's assets to avoid paying the defamation judgment to Cardi B.

Tasha K and her husband Cheickna H. Kebe. Cheickna has worked in various sectors, including banking, insurance, and hospitality. Photo: @Tasha K on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Trivia

Latasha Transrina Kebe (age 43 years old as of March 2025) was born on March 10, 1982, in Panama City, Florida, USA.

The famous YouTuber launched her YouTube channel UnWine with Tasha K on August 5, 2015.

on August 5, 2015. Tasha K has been featured in several major media outlets, including TMZ, Billboard, and The New York Post.

Before becoming a social media personality, she worked in journalism.

Tasha K is married to Cheickna H. Kebe, with whom she has two children, a son and a daughter.

She has also been involved in multiple legal cases, including those with comedian Kevin Hart and singer R. Kelly.

Tasha K's net worth mirrors her turbulent personal and professional life. From content creation powerhouse to downfall marked by legal struggles, her finances tell a compelling story of riches to rags. Legal fees and judgment settlement significantly drained her wealth.

READ ALSO: Who is Cardi B's mom and dad?

Briefly.co.za published an article about Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, best recognised as Cardi B, an American Grammy-award-winning female rapper and songwriter.

Cardi B is known for her aggressive lyrics and flow, which sometimes hint at snippets of her life growing up, and she credits her parents for her successful music career. Find out more about Cardi B's mom and dad.

Source: Briefly News