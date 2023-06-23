Heaven Hart: the personal life of Kevin Hart's daughter

Renowned American actor and stand-up comedian Kevin Hart is widely recognised for his comedic brilliance and his knack for entertaining audiences. In recent news, the focus has shifted to his first child and daughter, Heaven Hart. With curiosity abound, people are eager to uncover the details and discover what makes her so intriguing.

Heaven Leigh Hart, the daughter of a renowned Hollywood star, has recently stepped into the spotlight. With her notable appearances and increasing interest in the entertainment industry, she has garnered favourable attention from the media.

Heaven Hart's profile summary

Full name Heaven Leigh Hart Gender Female Date of birth 22 March 2005 Age 18 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Santa Barbara, California, United States Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 158 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilograms 48 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Torrei Hart Father Kevin Darnell Hart Siblings 3 School Sierra Canyon School

Background information

Heaven Hart was born in Santa Barbara, California, United States of America. She is the firstborn child and daughter of comedian and actor Kevin Hart.

Heaven Hart's height

She is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs around 48 kilograms. The celebrity kid has long black hair and brown eyes.

How old is Heaven Hart?

When Kevin Hart divorced, his daughter Heaven Hart's age was 6 years old. She was born on 22 March 2005. As of July 2023, she is 18 years old.

Celebrating her when she clocked 18, her mother took to her Instagram page and wrote:

I have an 18 year old. Where the hell did the time go? @heavenleighhart you are my favorite girl. Smart, funny, ambitious, creative, beautiful yadah yadah yadah! I could go on and on about how blessed I am to be your mother but what’s understood doesn’t have to be said. I love you, Happy birthday my beautiful angel.

What school does Heaven Hart go to?

Little information about Heaven Hart's education is available. Reports suggest she graduated from Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, California. Heaven distinguished herself as the salutatorian of her graduating class.

Heaven's career

Heaven prioritises her studies and has yet to pursue a full-time career. But she works in an internship at her father's production company, HartBeat Productions. Accompanying her father and brother, Hendrix, to film sets further enhances her understanding of the industry, and she began acting lessons when she was eight years old.

Who is Heaven Hart's mother?

She is Torrei Hart, actor Kevin Hart's ex-wife. She has worked as an actor and comedian. She is also an entrepreneur with her haircare, beauty, and lifestyle products line. Heaven also has a younger brother named Hendrix, born on 8 November 2007.

Her parents married in 2003 but eventually separated in 2010. Heaven spent her first five years with them before their divorce was finalised in November 2011. Despite the separation, Kevin and Torrei agreed to joint custody of their two children.

Does Kevin Hart have a child?

Kevin has four children. Two from his previous marriage, including Heaven Leigh and her brother Hendrix. He also has two children with his current wife, Eniko Parrish. Their son, Kenzo Kash, was born on 21 November 2017, and their daughter, Kaori May, was born on 29 September 2020.

Heaven Hart's prom dress

During her prom night in May 2023, Heaven wore an exquisite emerald green off-the-shoulder gown from Fashion Nova paired with gold heels. Kevin, her father, proudly shared two adorable photos on Instagram, capturing the special moment.

Heaven radiated elegance in her chosen ensemble in the series of shots, while Kevin opted for a more casual look, donning sweat shorts and a graphic T-shirt. The snapshots beautifully portrayed the strong bond between father and daughter as they affectionately posed with their arms around each other.

What kind of car did Kevin Hart get his daughter?

Kevin gifted his daughter an $85,000 Mercedes SUV when she was celebrating her 16th birthday. This happened when he threw a surprise party in her honour.

Does Heaven Hart have Instagram?

Heaven reportedly uses the username @heavenhart4real as her Instagram handle, and though she has a little above 30 posts, she boasts almost 43,600 followers as of 4 July 2023.

What is Heaven Hart's net worth?

Heaven Hart's net worth is being determined, but her father ranks among the world's highest-paid entertainers. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin boasts a substantial net worth of $450 million.

With her famous father's influence, Heaven Hart has embraced the spotlight. Showing remarkable talent and being backed by her supportive family, she is destined for boundless achievements. The future holds endless possibilities for this inspiring young individual.

