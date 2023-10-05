Who is Cardi B's mom and dad? Get to know them in detail

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, best recognised as Cardi B, is an American Grammy-award-winning female rapper and songwriter. Her fans know her for her aggressive lyrics and flow, which sometimes hint at snippets of her life growing up. As a result, some have been curious to learn more about Cardi B's mom and dad. Who are they?

Before her music went mainstream, Belcalis had her claim to fame following her posts on Vine and Instagram. She openly talks about her past and transcendence to fame, often mentioning Cardi B's mom and dad's contribution to her success.

Cardi B's mother's profile summary and bio

Full name Clara Mercedes Almánzar Gender Female Date of birth 19th September 1965 Age 58 years old (as of September 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Current residence New York, USA Nationality Trinidadian Ethnicity Afro-Latino (with Spanish and African roots) Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Separated Ex-husband Carlos Almánzar (1991 to around 2005) Children 2 Siblings 12 Profession Former grocery store cashier

Who is Cardi B's real mom?

Cardi B's mother, Clara Almanzar, originally from Trinidad, has Spanish roots in her lineage. Therefore, Cardi B is of mixed race. Clara worked as a cashier at a local grocery store.

Cardi B's parents separated in 2005 after having Cardi B and her only sister. As a result, she worked two jobs to fend for them; hence, Belcalis became a rebellious teenager. She would often skip school and attend parties against her mother's wishes.

Clara's dissatisfaction with her daughter's behaviour prompted her to kick Cardi B out of the house. Nevertheless, the female rapper is grateful to her mother's strict parenting style and has adopted some of its elements while parenting her children.

Cardi B's mother prefers living away from the limelight despite her daughter's fame. Therefore, there are no verifiable details about Cardi B's mom's Instagram account.

Cardi B's father's profile summary and bio

Full name Carlos Almánzar Gender Male Date of birth 19th March 1958 Age 65 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Dominican Republic Current residence The Bronx, New York, United States Nationality Dominican Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Mother Esperanza Almánzar Relationship status Separated Ex-wife Clara Almánzar Children 8 Profession Former taxi driver

Who is Cardi B's real father?

Carlos Aman, Cardi B's dad, was born on 19th March 1958 in the Dominican Republic. He was born to a big family with eight siblings.

Where are Cardi B's parents from?

Carlos relocated to Bronx, New York, USA, in 1990 with his ex-wife, where they predominantly raised their kids.

What nationality is Belcalis Almanzar?

She was born in the USA. Therefore, she is an American national.

What race is Cardi B's dad?

Carlos has a mixed racial background. He hails from the Dominican Republic, where residents have a mix of Hispanic, white and black roots, answering the question, is Cardi B's father African?

There is little information about Cardi B's father's career, although some sources allege he was a taxi driver. Furthermore, Carlos avoids the public's prying eyes.

Cardi B's father's children

Cardi B's mom and dad tied the knot in 1991. The couple had their eldest child, Belcalis Almánzar, on 11th October 1992. Three years later, they had their second daughter, Hennessy Carolina. Even though they separated, Carlos is present in his daughters' lives.

Hennessy is an alumnus of the Fashion Institute of Technology. She attended Renaissance High School for Musical Theatre & Technology for her O levels.

Carolina is a model, social media influencer, TV and social media personality. She shares makeup and modelling content. She has been featured in TV shows such as The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars and Love & Hip Hop: New York.

Besides his two daughters born from his marriage to Clara, Carlos has six other children from his other relationships. Three of them include Maciel Almanzar, Nicauly Villalona and Fernand. Little to no information is publicly available about his other children, their mother and when they were born.

Is Cardi B from a rich family?

Cardi B publicly revealed she was raised by parents with poor jobs. Nonetheless, she has accumulated wealth from her career as a rapper, and her net worth as of September 2023 is $80 million.

Belcalis Almanzar maintains a cordial relationship with her parents, although she seems closer to her mother. She often speaks highly of how her childhood influenced her success, giving props to Cardi B's mom and dad for their contribution.

