Who are Jack Harlow's parents? Jack Harlow, whose real name is Jackman Thomas Harlow, is an American rapper and songwriter known for contributing to the hip-hop music industry. He is renowned for his successful hits like What's Poppin, which peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified multi-platinum.

Harlow at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on May 04, 2022. Photo by Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Jack Harlow is signed to Generation Now and Atlantic Records. He is also the co-founder of his musical collective, Private Garden. Following his career success at a tender age, fans have been curious about Jack Harlow's parents and background.

Jack Harlow's profiles and bio

Full name Jackman Thomas Harlow Stage name Jack Harlow Gender Male Date of birth March 13, 1998 Age 25 years old (As of 2023) Birthplace Shelbyville, Kentucky, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Zodiac Sign Pisces Height 6 feet 2 inches Weight 76 kg Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Parents Brian Harlow and Maggie Harlow Siblings Clay Harlow School Highland Middle School Atherton High School Marital status Unmarried Profession Rapper & song composer Social media Instagram, Twitter (X), Youtube Net worth $5 Million

How old is Jack Harlow now?

Harlow was born on March 13, 1998, making him 25 years as of 2023. He started rapping when he was around 12 years old and began recording music during his teenage years. Hip-hop artists like Eminem and André 3000 inspired him.

Where was Jack Harlow born?

Harlow was born in Louisville, Kentucky, in the United States of America. He is American by nationality and has a mixed French and Irish ethnicity. Louisville is the largest city in Kentucky, known for its vibrant music and cultural scene.

Harlow at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022, in Newark, New Jersey. Photo by Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Jack Harlow's education

Harlow attended Atherton High School in Louisville and graduated in 2016. During high school, he continued to pursue his passion for music and began gaining local recognition for his talent.

After graduating high school, Jack decided to pursue a music career seriously. He moved to Atlanta, Georgia, known for its vibrant music scene, to further his music career.

Jack Harlow's family

Jack was born in a well-up family of White Americans. Jack Harlow's mother, Maggie Harlow, is a businesswoman, while his father, Brian Harlow, is a lawyer. Jack also has a younger brother named Clayborn Harlow.

They have supported his music career, and Jack mentioned in interviews that his mother is a fan of rap music, which inspired him.

Harlow admitted that his mother was the family hip-hop lover before him. Photo: @Harlow (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jack Harlow's height

The American rapper measures 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 76 kilograms. He has blue eyes and brown curly hair.

Jack Harlow's career

Harlow's career in the music industry has seen steady growth and success. Here is an overview of his career:

Early beginnings

Jack became interested in music at a young age and began rapping during his teenage years. He gained recognition in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, by releasing music independently and performing at local venues.

Move to Atlanta

After graduating high school, Harlow moved to Atlanta, Georgia, known for its thriving hip-hop scene. This move allowed him to pursue his music career further and connect with industry professionals.

He developed an interest in music from a young age and began rapping during his teenage years. Photo: @Harlow (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Breakthrough

Harlow gained national and international recognition with his single Whats Poppin in 2020. The song became a massive hit, reaching the Billboard Hot 100 chart and achieving multi-platinum status. It was praised for its catchy beat and Harlow's clever wordplay.

His other singles include:

Songs

Tyler Herro

Way Out (featuring Big Sean)

Sundown

Moana

Cody Banks

Rotten

Route 66 (featuring EST Gee)

Keep It Light

Creme

War

Baxter Avenue

Dark Knight

Debut studio album

In December 2020, Jack released his debut studio album, That's What They All Say.

Collaborations

Harlow has collaborated with various artists in the music industry, including DaBaby, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez, among others. His collaborations have further expanded his reach and popularity.

Guest appearances

On September 3, 2022, Jack was the College GameDay guest picker and performer for Ohio State's 2022 season opener. In October 2022, he appeared as a host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live for the Halloween episode. In April 2023, Jack joined the Apple TV+ film The Instigators cast. He co-starred alongside Casey Affleck and Matt Damon.

Harlow has collaborated with various artists in the music industry, including DaBaby, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez. Photo: @Harlow (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Philanthropy

Besides his music career, Harlow is known for philanthropy and social activism. He launched a foundation for charitable causes in his hometown of Louisville.

Is Jack Harlow good at basketball?

Jack Harlow is known to be interested in basketball and even showed off his skills during celebrity basketball games. The 25-year-old starred in the White Man Can't Jump remake. The film marks Jack's acting debut, where he was cast as a basketball player. However, he is primarily known for his career in the music industry as a rapper and songwriter.

What is Jack Harlow's net worth?

The American rapper has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2023. He has earned his fortunes through his successful music career and business ventures. He is also an ambassador for leading brands such as Buffalo Wild Wings, KFC, Venmo, and Cheetos. In 2021, he took home $5 million from brand endorsements.

The above is Jack Harlow's parents, career, and personal life. Harlow is known for his clever wordplay, charismatic stage presence, and unique blend of hip-hop, pop, and rap influences in his music. He has collaborated with notable artists in the music industry, including DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, and Big Sean, among others.

READ ALSO: Meet Charlie Kirk's wife: Everything known about Erika Frantzve

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika Frantzve. Charlie Kirk is an American conservative political activist, author, and radio host.

Erika may have become more popular because of the man she married, but she is also known for her achievements in various fields. She is an educated woman who has done well as an entrepreneur, podcaster, real estate agent, writer, public speaker, political activist, and model.

Source: Briefly News