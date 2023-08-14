Does Tyler Childers' wife, Senora May, have South African roots?

Tyler Childers' wife, Senora May, has quite a history in music. Over the years, her music has evolved to become more eclectic and complex. The Americana singer tells stories about her home and ancestry through folk songs. Does she have roots in South Africa?

Tyler Childers is famous for his deep baritone voice and soulful country songs. Even though his style is slightly different, he has contributed to Senora May's exponential career growth. Has their shared love for music influenced their marriage?

Senora May's profile summary and bio

Senora May's age

She is 32 years as of August 2023. Senora was born on 23rd May 1991 in Appalachia, a small town in Irvine, eastern Kentucky, USA. She is an American national.

Her parents were originally from South America but immigrated from Miami to Kentucky, USA, where she was born. They divorced when Senora was seven, and she grew up as the only daughter amongst her four brothers.

Senora May's father grew up in the lap of nature and is a traditional Kentucky man who enjoys hunting and fishing. He influenced Senora's love for organic farming. Her mother is an art lover and a free bird.

Is Senora May Latina?

May's grandmother immigrated from Colombia and raised her mother in southern Florida. In a 2018 interview, she confessed that her mother and maternal grandmother did not speak English since they are from Colombia.

Education

May went to Lee County high school between 2005 and 2009. She joined Berea College in 2009 and graduated in 2013 with a Bachelor of Arts in Ecological Architecture.

Career

Even though Senora became famous for being Tyler Childer's wife, she started nurturing her music career before their meeting. May began to write music at a tender age and released her debut album, Lainhart, in 2018. The album gained critical acclaim and thrust her to a broader audience.

Senora released her sophomore album, The Lovers, The Devil, and the Dailies, in 2020. The album also received widespread acclaim.

Her music reflects the trials and triumphs of living in a small town. It also touches on love, self-discovery and loss. Her passionate vocals and introspective lyrics often resonate with listeners, attracting a dedicated fanbase.

Senora May's songs

Some of her hit songs include:

Intertwine

Female

All of My Love

Country

Only Want You

Don't Need a Lot

Flowers Wilt

Tyler Childers' spouse

How long have Tyler Childers and Senora May been together? Tyler Childers' wife, Senora May, has been in the singer's life for a decade.

Tyler is also a native of Kentucky, and the couple met in 2013. Childers worked on a farm in Kentucky while Senora was a student at Berea College.

Was Tyler Childers married? The country singer-songwriter married Senora May in May 2015.

Tyler Childers is a renowned singer and songwriter from Kentucky. He is famous for his mixed style of music and often practises neotraditional country, folk and bluegrass.

Childers rose to fame in 2017 after his second album, Purgatory, which became a massive success. Since then, the star has released three more albums and several singles and EPs.

Did Tyler Childers' wife have a baby?

Senora and Childers announced they were expecting their first child in April 2022. The couple announced Senora May's baby's birth on a Mother's Day Instagram post on 14th May 2023. They have not revealed Tyler Childers' baby's name or gender.

Senora May's height

She is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 121 pounds. Tyler Childers' height is 5 foot 10 inches tall, and he has ginger-coloured hair.

Senora May's net worth

Senora May's net worth is estimated to range between $1 million and $2 million. Her predominant source of income is her music career.

Senora May, Tyler Childers' wife, has carved a successful career in music. She traces her roots to South America; hence, there is no proof that she is South African.

