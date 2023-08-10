Parker McCollum's wife, Hallie Ray Light, is the pillar of his life

Hallie Ray Light is a social media influencer and entrepreneur. The internet also recognises her as Parker McCollum's wife. Parker is a country musician who first gained traction for his debut album, The Limestone Kid, in 2015. He has since then become a rising star in country music.

Hallie Ray Light and Parker McCollum attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on 11th April 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Ardent country music fans wonder who Paker McCollum sings about in each heartfelt serenade. Others have quickly assumed the persona is his wife, Hallie Ray Light. Is that the case, and if so, who is she?

Hallie Ray Light's profile summary and bio

Full name Hallie Ray Light Gender Female Date of birth 26th February 1997 Age 26 years (as of August 2023) Birthday 26th February Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Brownish-blonde Eye colour Grey Height 170 cm or 5'7" Educational background Bachelor of Science in Marketing Alma mater Oklahoma State University Occupation Entrepreneur and social media influencer Niche Fashion sense and lifestyle content Marital status Married Spouse Parker McCollum Parents Natalie Miller Light and Tal Light Siblings 2 (Kamri and Kaylee) Social media Instagram Tik Tok

Hallie Ray Light's age

Hallie Ray was born on 26th February 1997 to Natalie Miller Light and Tal Light. Therefore, she is 26 years old as of August 2023. Parker McCollum's age is 31 years; he was born on 15th July 1992 in Texas, USA.

Who is Hallie Ray Light's sister?

Hallie has two sisters, Kamri and Kaylee, who are also her business partners. Ray's father was a professional baseball player who played for five different teams in the minor league. His career ran between 1995 and 1999. Hallie's family relocated to McAlester, Oklahoma, after her father's career ended; hence, she grew up there.

Hallie Ray Light McCollum and Parker McCollum attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on 2nd April 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Educational background

Hallie was a cheerleader for the McAlester Lady Buffaloes in high school. She developed an interest in cheerleading while in fourth grade.

Hallie joined Oklahoma State University for her A levers. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing. Ray was also a member of the pom squad at Oklahoma State University. She even served as the captain of the team.

Growing up, Hallie dreamt of being a pediatric nurse. She even enrolled in a nursing school in Nashville as a second nurse. However, she changed her mind after realising it was not a good fit.

Hallie Ray Light's career

Light brought the same passion for cheerleading on social media, attracting a significant audience. Therefore, she carved a career as a social media influencer. She enjoys an audience of over 185,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares lifestyle and fashion content.

Besides social media, Ray co-founded a fashion brand, KiHK, alongside her two sisters, Kamri and Kaylee. The brand offers a range of stylish clothing pieces and accessories. It stands out for its trendy designs and affordability.

Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray Light McCollum at Parker McCollum's 'Never Enough' Album Release Party at Dee Lincoln Prime hosted by Lucchese on 9th May 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Richard Rodriguez

Hallie Ray Light's height

She is 5 foot 7 inches tall and has a slender physique. Her brownish-blonde wavy hair and grey eyes complement her looks.

Hallie Ray Light's husband

Hallie's first meeting with McCollum was fateful since it set in motion a love story that would capture the singer's fans worldwide. McCollum first heard of her through a mutual friend and loved her before setting his eyes on her. He even tried using her name to create new music.

Soon after, they started dating, although they faced the challenges of juggling a long-distance relationship. McCollum lived in Austin, Texas, pursuing his music career while Light was in nursing school.

Hallie Ray Light's interview

Besides his flourishing career, Parker McCollum openly voices how Hallie influenced his career. Even though his wife rarely takes interviews, in an interview on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country, Parker mentioned he had found the "constant high" in Hallie.

Parker McCollum performs in support of his "Never Enough" release at Basi Nationwide Amphitheater on 23rd July 2023 in Modesto, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelde

What is the story behind the song Handle On You?

At the end of 2020, Hallie and McCollum faced challenges in their relationship, culminating in their breakup. Parker realised how much Light meant to him. His feelings inspired him to co-write Handle On You with Monty Criswell.

The song also expressed his deep desire to make amends with Ray. The couple made a truce two months after the song's release.

Is Parker McCollum engaged?

Parker asked Hallie to marry him in July 2021. Hallie shared the big news on her Instagram account shortly after the engagement.

Parker McCollum's marriage significantly influenced his music. Photo: @hallieraylight on Instagram (modified by author)

Is Parker McCollum married?

The couple exchanged their nuptial vows on 28th March 2022 at Boxwood Manor. Two months later, Hallie took to Instagram to announce that Parker was her dream husband.

Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray Light's wedding pictures

The couple's wedding photos made it to the internet shortly after their big day. Parker showed off their wedding rings on his Instagram story, while Hallie shared a photo of them kissing in the aisle at the Boxwood Manor.

How many listeners does Parker McCollum have?

As of August 2023, the singer has an average of 5,380,799 monthly listeners on Spotify. Pretty Heart, his most streamed song, has over 162,000,000 million streams on the platform. Parker is a country and Americana singer-songwriter and musician based in Texas. He is also famous for being the owner of PYM music and is the talent behind hits such as:

Burn It Down

To Be Loved by You

Pretty Heart

Misunderstood

Hell of a Year

All Day

I Can't Breathe

As of August 2023, Parker has four studio albums:

Never Enough

Gold Chain Cowboy

Probably Wrong

The Limestone Kid

He has also released for EPs:

Hollywood Gold

Probably Wrong: Session Two

Probably Wrong: Session One

A Red Town View

How much does Parker McCollum make a year?

According to sources, the singer rakes in a monthly income of $40,000. Parker McCollum's net worth is approximately $7 million.

The famous country artist Parker McCollum does not shy away from letting the world know of his love for his wife, Hallie Ray Light. Their wedding made news headlines in Mach 2022 and they are now located in Texas.

