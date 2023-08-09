Kehlani's parents: What relationship does she have with the family?

American singer and songwriter Kehlani rose to prominence, thanks to their talent as showcased in America's Got Talent. The singer, now a Grammy nominee, fan favourite and social media influencer, is no stranger to the contemporary pop scene. As a result, fans are curious to know more about Kehlani's parents.

In the song, The Letter, the singer asks their mother why she brought them to light if she would not guide them. Even though most fans relate to the story, a section is curious to know more about the singer's relationship with their parents and where they are.

Kehlani's profile summary and bio

Full name Kehlani Ashley Parrish Date of birth 24th April 1995 Age 28 years (as of August 2023) Birthday 24th April Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Oakland, California, USA Nationality American Ancestry Filipino American, Mexican American Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Queer Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Height 163 cm or 5'4" Weight 51 kg or 112 lbs Occupation Singer, songwriter and dancer Education Oakland School for the Arts Years active 2009–present Genres R&B, pop, hip hop, neo-soul Labels Tsunami Mob Marital status Single Children 1 (Adeya Nomi) Net worth $6 million Social media Instagram TikTok Twitter Facebook YouTube Website

Where is Kehlani from?

Kehlani Ashley Parrish, who identifies as queer, was born on 24th April 1995 in Oakland, California, to an African American father and a Spanish and Native American mother. The singer is an American national.

Their parents battled drug addiction. Unfortunately, Kehlani's dad lost the battle when they were one year old.

How did Kehlani get her start?

Ashley blew up and attained initial fame as a member of Poplyfe, the teen group, in 2011. They released their first mixtape in 2014.

Kehlani's parents

Kehlani's mum was imprisoned when the singer was young. Therefore, they were placed under foster care before their aunt adopted them. In one of their interviews, the singer mentioned that their aunt sacrificed her career and dropped out of college to care for them. Kehlani later helped raise their aunt's two younger kids.

Kehlani attended the Oakland School for the Arts and was involved in ballet and modern dance. A knee injury in junior high forced the singer to give up on dance and gravitate towards singing.

What happened with Kehlani and her mother?

The singer's life became more complicated when their mother re-entered their life. Kehlani's mother had gotten two more kids, despite being a drug addict. Even though they were the eldest child, Kehlani could not be near the mother.

Kehlani has been vocal about their upbringing and challenges growing up. The star has a tattoo of their father's portrait on their leg and often mentions that it reminds them of his presence in their life now that they are raising a baby.

Kehlani's aunt

Kehlani's aunt influenced their pursuit of music. Growing up, the singer's aunt would play a lot of Neo-Soul and OG RnB music and was an avid Laurin Hill, Jill Scott and Erykah Badu fan. As a result, the singer joined Poplyfe, a local pop cover band.

Unfortunately, Kehlani's aunt died in 2015, inspiring them to honour her legacy through a song, Altar. In the single, Ashley reminisced the memories they shared and how she offered them comfort.

Kehlani's daughter

Kehlani is a mother to a daughter named Adeya Nomi. Adeya was born on 23rd March 2019 to the singer and musician Javie Young-White. The couple had dated back in 2018.

Despite not being raised by both parents, Kehlani's approach to motherhood is different. They believe that a child should receive love from both parents. Ashley is also determined to be a present mother.

The singer raises Adeya in a loving environment with an open-minded family. When asked how Adeya would cope with the queer community, the singer said,

All my friends, all her aunties, uncles, godparents, everybody is just loudly queer.

Ashley further stated that their generation was already members of the queer community and did not think Adeya would have to identify with and differentiate.

Does Kehlani have a husband?

The singer has never been married. They have been romantically involved with celebrities like PartyNextDoor, American rapper YG and Kyrie Irving.

Kehlani's Instagram

The singer enjoys a significant following on social media. As of August 2023, Kehlani's Instagram has 14.9 million followers at the time of writing. In March 2023, they allegedly deactivated their Instagram and TikTok accounts, although they have since been restored.

Despite being born into an unstable family, the singer has made a name for themselves as a celebrated RnB singer. They believe in making a difference through music despite the complicated dynamics involving Kehlani's parents.

