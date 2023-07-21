Who is Harper Spade, daughter of comedian David Spade and actress Jillian Grace?
Harper Spade is an American celebrity child best known as the only daughter of David Spade and Jillian Grace. David, a renowned stand-up comedian, actor and TV host, is widely recognized for starring in the films Summer Vacation and Hotel Transylvania: Transformia. On the other hand, Jillian is an on-screen star and model who made her career debut modelling for Playboy magazine.
The status of Harper's parents has constantly put her on the frontline of the paparazzi's frenzy. However, Grace and David have kept her from the limelight to give her a shot at a normal life. This is what we know about the celebrity kid so far.
Harper Spade's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Harper Spade
|Nickname
|Harper
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|27 October 2008
|Age
|15 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Birthplace
|Washington, Missouri, USA
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in feet
|4'4"
|Height in centimetres
|132
|Weight in kilograms
|45
|Weight in pounds
|99
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Parents
|Jillian Grace and David Spade
|Famous for
|Being a celebrity child and kid model
How old is Harper Spade?
Harper Spade (aged 15 as of 2023) was born on 27 October 2008 in Washington, Missouri, USA. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.
Harper Spade's parents
How did Jillian Grace and David Spade meet? The duo first met in Deli in October 2007 and began dating. However, they later broke up, and Jillian relocated to St. Louis, Missouri, with her child. David regularly visits his daughter and shares a close father-daughter bond.
Harper Spade's height
The celebrity daughter stands 4 feet 4 inches (132 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 99 pounds (45 kilograms). Stacy has brown hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.
What does Harper Spade do for a living?
Harper has not established a career path despite her interest in fashion and modelling. Nonetheless, her parents have thriving careers.
David Spade
Spade made his career debut as a stand-up comedian in 1987 after dropping out of college. He later gained notoriety for his role on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. Some of his other acting credits include:
|Film
|Year
|Monsters
|1990
|Light Sleeper
|1992
|Senseless
|1998
|Loser
|2000
|Father of the Pride
|2004
|Grown Ups
|2010
|Real Rob
|2015
|Mad Families
|2017
|The Wrong Missy
|2020
|Nothing Personal
|2022
Jillian Grace
Although Grace began her career as a model, she was featured in five Howard Stern Show episodes. Here is a summary of the films she has starred in:
- The Agonist
- The House Bunny
- Epic Movie
- The Comebacks
- The Girls Next Door
How much is Harper Spade's net worth?
The youngster lives under the affluence and wealth of her parents. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her father has an estimated net worth of $70 million in 2023. Conversely, her mother's net worth is pegged at $3-5 million. The duo have amassed this wealth from their successful careers in the entertainment industry.
Harper Spade's profiles
Harper is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.
Thanks to her celebrity parents, Harper Spade became famous even before her birth. She has followed in her mother's fashion and modelling footsteps.
