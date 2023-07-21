Global site navigation

Who is Harper Spade, daughter of comedian David Spade and actress Jillian Grace?
by  Ruth Gitonga

Harper Spade is an American celebrity child best known as the only daughter of David Spade and Jillian Grace. David, a renowned stand-up comedian, actor and TV host, is widely recognized for starring in the films Summer Vacation and Hotel Transylvania: Transformia. On the other hand, Jillian is an on-screen star and model who made her career debut modelling for Playboy magazine.

How did Jillian Grace and David Spade meet?
Harper Spade's zodiac sign is Virgo.
The status of Harper's parents has constantly put her on the frontline of the paparazzi's frenzy. However, Grace and David have kept her from the limelight to give her a shot at a normal life. This is what we know about the celebrity kid so far.

Harper Spade's profile summary and bio

Full nameHarper Spade
NicknameHarper
GenderFemale
Date of birth27 October 2008
Age15 years old (2023)
Zodiac signVirgo
BirthplaceWashington, Missouri, USA
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
Height in feet4'4"
Height in centimetres132
Weight in kilograms45
Weight in pounds99
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourDark brown
ParentsJillian Grace and David Spade
Famous forBeing a celebrity child and kid model

How old is Harper Spade?

Harper Spade’s height
David Spade at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones in Beverly Hills, California.
Harper Spade (aged 15 as of 2023) was born on 27 October 2008 in Washington, Missouri, USA. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Harper Spade's parents

How did Jillian Grace and David Spade meet? The duo first met in Deli in October 2007 and began dating. However, they later broke up, and Jillian relocated to St. Louis, Missouri, with her child. David regularly visits his daughter and shares a close father-daughter bond.

Harper Spade's height

The celebrity daughter stands 4 feet 4 inches (132 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 99 pounds (45 kilograms). Stacy has brown hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

What does Harper Spade do for a living?

Harper has not established a career path despite her interest in fashion and modelling. Nonetheless, her parents have thriving careers.

David Spade

Jillian Grace and David Spade
Judith M. Spade, David Spade and Harper Spade at the Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's world premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.
Spade made his career debut as a stand-up comedian in 1987 after dropping out of college. He later gained notoriety for his role on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. Some of his other acting credits include:
FilmYear
Monsters 1990
Light Sleeper 1992
Senseless 1998
Loser 2000
Father of the Pride 2004
Grown Ups2010
Real Rob 2015
Mad Families2017
The Wrong Missy2020
Nothing Personal 2022

Jillian Grace

Harper Spade’s profiles
David Spade, Jillian Grace and their daughter Harper at the Mad Tea Party.
Although Grace began her career as a model, she was featured in five Howard Stern Show episodes. Here is a summary of the films she has starred in:

  • The Agonist
  • The House Bunny
  • Epic Movie
  • The Comebacks
  • The Girls Next Door

How much is Harper Spade's net worth?

The youngster lives under the affluence and wealth of her parents. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her father has an estimated net worth of $70 million in 2023. Conversely, her mother's net worth is pegged at $3-5 million. The duo have amassed this wealth from their successful careers in the entertainment industry.

Harper Spade's profiles
Harper Spade’s parents
David Spade at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala.
Harper is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.

Thanks to her celebrity parents, Harper Spade became famous even before her birth. She has followed in her mother's fashion and modelling footsteps.

