Who is Harper Spade, daughter of comedian David Spade and actress Jillian Grace?

Harper Spade is an American celebrity child best known as the only daughter of David Spade and Jillian Grace. David, a renowned stand-up comedian, actor and TV host, is widely recognized for starring in the films Summer Vacation and Hotel Transylvania: Transformia. On the other hand, Jillian is an on-screen star and model who made her career debut modelling for Playboy magazine.

Harper Spade's zodiac sign is Virgo. Photo: @davidspade on Instagram (modified by author)

The status of Harper's parents has constantly put her on the frontline of the paparazzi's frenzy. However, Grace and David have kept her from the limelight to give her a shot at a normal life. This is what we know about the celebrity kid so far.

Harper Spade's profile summary and bio

Full name Harper Spade Nickname Harper Gender Female Date of birth 27 October 2008 Age 15 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Washington, Missouri, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 4'4" Height in centimetres 132 Weight in kilograms 45 Weight in pounds 99 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Jillian Grace and David Spade Famous for Being a celebrity child and kid model

How old is Harper Spade?

David Spade at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Harper Spade (aged 15 as of 2023) was born on 27 October 2008 in Washington, Missouri, USA. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Harper Spade's parents

How did Jillian Grace and David Spade meet? The duo first met in Deli in October 2007 and began dating. However, they later broke up, and Jillian relocated to St. Louis, Missouri, with her child. David regularly visits his daughter and shares a close father-daughter bond.

Harper Spade's height

The celebrity daughter stands 4 feet 4 inches (132 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 99 pounds (45 kilograms). Stacy has brown hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

What does Harper Spade do for a living?

Harper has not established a career path despite her interest in fashion and modelling. Nonetheless, her parents have thriving careers.

David Spade

Judith M. Spade, David Spade and Harper Spade at the Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's world premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. Photo: Christopher Polk

Spade made his career debut as a stand-up comedian in 1987 after dropping out of college. He later gained notoriety for his role on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. Some of his other acting credits include:

Film Year Monsters 1990 Light Sleeper 1992 Senseless 1998 Loser 2000 Father of the Pride 2004 Grown Ups 2010 Real Rob 2015 Mad Families 2017 The Wrong Missy 2020 Nothing Personal 2022

Jillian Grace

David Spade, Jillian Grace and their daughter Harper at the Mad Tea Party. Photo: Paul Hiffmeyer

Although Grace began her career as a model, she was featured in five Howard Stern Show episodes. Here is a summary of the films she has starred in:

The Agonist

The House Bunny

Epic Movie

The Comebacks

The Girls Next Door

How much is Harper Spade's net worth?

The youngster lives under the affluence and wealth of her parents. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her father has an estimated net worth of $70 million in 2023. Conversely, her mother's net worth is pegged at $3-5 million. The duo have amassed this wealth from their successful careers in the entertainment industry.

Harper Spade's profiles

David Spade at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala. Photo: Steve Granitz

Harper is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.

Thanks to her celebrity parents, Harper Spade became famous even before her birth. She has followed in her mother's fashion and modelling footsteps.

